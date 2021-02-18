Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is already one of our most anticipated sequels in the works from the Marvel Cinematic Universe because Spider-Man director Sam Raimi will be at the helm. But the filmmaker won’t be the only talent from Sony’s webslinging film franchise involved with Marvel’s mystical sequel.

Composer Danny Elfman, who scored both Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2 for Sam Raimi and Batman and Batman Returns for Tim Burton, has confirmed that he will be providing the score for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Inverse recently got a chance to sit down with Danny Elfman in support of his new dark rock song “Love in the Time of COVID,” and their conversation turned to what the composer would be working on in the future. Elfman revealed:

“I am starting to do bits of pre-work for Doctor Strange 2 that Sam Raimi’s directing. Even though I don’t start it for some months, there’s bits of recorded music they need for the sets.”

Michael Giacchino composed the score for the first Doctor Strange movie, but he’s going to be busy creating music for Spider-Man 3, so his schedule presumably didn’t allow him to return for the sequel. But there’s a chance Giacchino might have sat out anyway since Sam Raimi already has a working relationship with Danny Elfman. It would be hard to resist working with Elfman again after the stellar scores he composed for the first two Spider-Man movies.

This isn’t the first time Danny Elfman has provided a score for a Marvel Studios movie, either. He delivered the score for Avengers: Age of Ultron, which was a change of pace from The Avengers, which was scored by Alan Silvestri. Elfman has also provided music for the theatrical cut of Justice League, the entire Men in Black franchise, the original Mission: Impossible movie, and many of Tim Burton’s films over the years.

Between Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Spider-Man 3, there’s a lot of interesting crossover both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. Spider-Man 3 is rumored to be bringing in Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, stars of the two previous Spider-Man franchises, as well as other cast members from those movies to fully introduce the multiverse into the MCU. Now we have Sam Raimi and Danny Elfman teaming up for Doctor Strange 2, which will be dealing with the aftermath of both WandaVision and Spider-Man 3.

This next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has the potential to be even more ambitious and epic than The Infinity Saga, which concluded with Avengers: Endgame. Not only will Marvel’s franchises continue to head into territory that comic book fans have wanted to see on the big screen for years, but they’re expanding into the small screen with stories that are just as significant to the overall universe.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is slated to be released on March 25, 2022.