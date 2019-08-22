If you were worried that Doctor Sleep would be watered down when it hits theaters in November, worry no more. The official Doctor Sleep rating is in, and as you might have guessed, it’s rated R. Director Mike Flanagan confirmed the rating for his sequel to Stephen King‘s The Shining, so please, for the love of god – leave your bratty kids at home.

DOCTOR SLEEP has officially been rated R by the MPAA for “disturbing and violent content, some bloody images, language, nudity, and drug use.” Sounds about right… — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) August 21, 2019

As director Mike Flanagan says above, Doctor Sleep is rated R for “disturbing and violent content, some bloody images, language, nudity, and drug use.” Like most Stephen King novels, Doctor Sleep is loaded with plenty of adult situations, so any half-faithful adaptation was bound to earn this rating. In fact, almost all theatrical Stephen King adaptations have had R ratings, with the exceptions being Cat’s Eye and 1408.

Now I don’t want to get off on a rant here, but I’m begging you: if you have kids, leave them at home. I went to the theater to see Ready or Not earlier this week – and that is a very R rated film. Ultra-violent, lots of cursing – the works. Yet sure enough, just as the film was starting, an entire family came flooding into the theater. I’m talking a mother, father and approximately six kids. The oldest of the kids was probably seven, and all the rest were younger. Please: don’t do this.

I get it: it’s not easy to find a babysitter. But if you can’t find one, stay the hell home. I don’t want to hear your loud children chatting through an R rated movie, and I’m pretty sure no one else does, either. Use some common sense and common courtesy, I beg you.

Doctor Sleep stars Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Kyliegh Curran, Carl Lumbly, Zahn McClarnon, Emily Alyn Lind, Bruce Greenwood, Jocelin Donahue, Alex Essoe, and Jacob Tremblay. Look for it in theaters November 8.