Bottleneck Gallery is continuing their big week of pop culture art reveals in honor of the canceled San Diego Comic-Con. Even though the convention will live on virtually next week, there are a bunch of artists who were planning on releasing new prints for sale to the hordes of fans on the show floor. But now, Bottleneck Gallery is releasing them online.

Today’s line-up of prints includes Spider-Man: Homecoming by Matt Ferguson, the classic Golden Age version of Wonder Woman from Tom Whalen, the characters of Batman Beyond by Dave Perillo, a terrifying print for The Dark Knight from Jack C. Gregory, and a gorgeous Jaws print by Doaly, which provides a unique take on the classic movie poster by Roger Kastel. Check them all out below and find out when you can get them.

Spider-Man: Homecoming by Matt Ferguson

Screen print

24 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 300

$50

Co-release with Grey Matter Art

Golden Age: Wonder Woman by Tom Whalen

Screen print

12 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 175

$45

Golden Age: Wonder Woman – Variant by Tom Whalen

Screen print

12 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$55

Batman Beyond by Dave Perillo

Screen print

18 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 150

$40

Jaws by Doaly

Screen print

24 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 150

$50

Co-release with Vice Press

Jaws – Variant by Doaly

Screen print

24 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 50

$60

Co-release with Vice Press

The Dark Knight by Jack C. Gregory

Screen print

24 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 200

$50

The Dark Knight – Variant by Jack C. Gregory

Screen print

24 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$60

From this new batch, my personal favorite is that Jaws print. Taking a cue from the original theatrical poster featuring the image of the shark rising up to a swimmer, the print uses the water trail of the Orca to create the outline of a shark, which looks like it’s coming for the boat. It’s simple but brilliant.

Meanwhile, that print for The Dark Knight is terrifying. Inspired by The Joker’s recorded message to Batman, telling him to reveal who he is or else people in Gotham will be killed, the artwork has a scrambled video effect with a wild-eyed Joker laughing into the camera while the faux Batman vigilante sits defeated behind him. It’s really quite haunting.

All of these prints will be available today, July 16, starting at 12:00 P.M. EST at Bottleneck Gallery while supplies last.