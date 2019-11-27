Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was the first feature length animated film from Walt Disney Animation. The movie inspired one of the earliest attractions in the Fantasyland section of Disneyland in California. But when Fantasyland was updated in 1983, the ride was given a complete overhaul with new technology, a new facade, and even a new name. Now the ride is getting another new update to coincide with its 65th anniversary at Disneyland.

Disneyland announced the Snow White update on their official Disney Parks Blog. As of now, Snow White’s Scary Adventures is the only ride-through princess attraction at Disneyland, but it will soon be given a reimagining in how Snow White lives happily ever after.

Here’s how the Disney Parks blog describes the other changes in store to the attraction:

“In addition to experiencing familiar elements of the attraction you know and love, you’ll discover enhanced story details and all-new scenes. For example, a new vignette will show Snow White in a beautiful forest setting waking up from her deep sleep. Also, the attraction will conclude when Snow White is reunited with her animal friends and a shimmering castle is seen in the distance.”

Based on the art below, WDW News Today speculates that this change in the story will replace the death scene of the witch, but that’s just speculation on their part.

In addition to the change in the story, Imagineers will also be adding “state-of-the-art audio and visual technology throughout the attraction, including new music, LED black lighting, laser projections and a new animation system.” This sounds a lot like the same changes that were made to the Alice in Wonderland attraction a few years ago. And since this is one of Disney’s older attractions, that’s probably for the best.

Outside of the attraction, the exterior will be given a makeover too with “new, fairy tale-inspired details to complement the nearby charming Sleeping Beauty Castle.” So fans can expect a whole new experience when they get back on Snow White’s Scary Adventures next year. For now, you can enjoy the current version of the ride through January 6, 2020. After that, the ride will be going through renovations, which we’ll likely hear more about as we get closer to the ride’s reopening.

Are you happy about the changes? Or would you rather see the ride stay in its current form?