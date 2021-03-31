Adult Disneyland fans, this is for you.

The iconic Blue Bayou Restaurant will soon become the second-ever Disneyland establishment to serve alcohol. The restaurant that serves Cajun- and Creole- inspired cuisine right inside the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction will begin offering limited alcoholic beverage options once it reopens.

Disney announced (via WDW News Today) that Blue Bayou Restaurant in Disneyland park will begin offering alcoholic beverages when the theme parks reopen “soon.” This makes Blue Bayou the second publicly accessible restaurant or bar in Disneyland Park history to serve alcohol, following Oga’s Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

And similarly to the beverage service at Oga’s Cantina, there won’t be an open bar at Blue Bayou. Instead, guests will be able to order from a very limited selection of beer, wine, and a signature cocktail called a Hurricane (a staple of New Orleans). A special “Celebration Package” will be available, which will include a sparkling beverage and a dessert for all those folks (of age) who are celebrating a birthday, anniversary, or other big event. All beverages must be consumed within the establishment and will be limited to a maximum two adult beverages per guest. But for non-alcoholic options, the the restaurant’s popular Mint Julep will begin offering non-alcoholic seasonal versions.

These new alcoholic options are described as “enhanced” offerings that “fit right in with the story and spirit of the Blue Bayou and reflect what many guests have requested.” They’ve been curated to be paired with the restaurant’s popular menu items like the Surf and Turf and other Cajun- and Creole- inspired cuisine.

However, it will still be a little wait until adult Disneyland guests can enjoy these new options. Blue Bayou is not expected to reopen on April 30 with the rest of the park. Instead, Disney Parks only teases that the restaurant will be open “soon.”

It’s been almost a full year since Disneyland closed last year at the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Just two weeks ago, Disneyland Resort announced the Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park will be reopening to the public with limited capacity starting on April 30, 2021. However, along with the good news for Disney theme park fans, the company cautions that certain parks, hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences and other offerings will be modified or unavailable, will have limited capacity and will be subject to limited availability or even closure. You can read more about Disneyland’s reopening plans here.