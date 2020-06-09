Disney World visitors who are coming from the tri-state area better prepare to take at least three weeks off work. Walt Disney World is requiring that all its guests who arrive from the states Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York to self-isolate or quarantine for at least 14 days. This requirement upholds Florida coronavirus (COVID-19) rules issued by the governor.

With states starting to re-open businesses and ease lockdown orders, people may be beginning to think that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic has passed. But although there are signs that cases are leveling off in the U.S., New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey still account for about 50% of all U.S. cases, which have passed the 1 million count. New York state appears to be reaching a plateau, but between 8,000 to 10,000 cases are reported each day. Which is why most states aren’t taking chances when accepting visitors from the tri-state area. Including Florida, the home of major theme parks such as Universal Orlando and Disney World, which have begun to let guests trickle back in.

Disney World, which has set its re-opening date for July, is making sure to abide by Florida rules, which according to the Florida Covid-19 Response website, the Governor’s Actions Regarding Travel requires “all individuals entering the state of Florida from the New York Tri-State Area (Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York) to isolate or quarantine for a period of 14 days from the time of entry into Florida or the duration of the individual’s presence in Florida, whichever is shorter. This includes persons entering Florida by roadways.”

Disney Worlds’s official website is also urging traveling guests to verify the latest information regarding travel and isolation from Florida’s official websites:

Before traveling to Florida, please make sure that you have reviewed any advisories or restrictions that may be in place for travel to Florida. Visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/travelers/ for information. Guests who are under isolation or quarantine orders must not enter Walt Disney World Resort.

This means that most guests looking to make a quick weekend getaway to Disney World won’t be able to, especially if they come from the tri-state area. But this is a smart way to prevent the further spread of coronavirus and potential spikes in cases down the road. Theme parks are historically breeding grounds for diseases, and there is always a danger of spread, despite Disney World’s best social distancing efforts.

Disney World’s phased reopening starts July 11, beginning with Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, followed shortly thereafter by Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15.