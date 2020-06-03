Universal Orlando is prepped and ready to re-open to the public. But as one of the first major theme parks to re-open in the U.S. following weeks of closures amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, all eyes are trained on how Universal Orlando Resorts will conduct itself to ensure the health of its staff and guests. The first few days of June saw the park opened to team members and some annual passholders, which helped the park test social distancing measures and prep for its general public opening this Friday. But to keep all its bases covered, Universal Orlando released a new video detailing all the guidelines and restrictions that will be in place for guests visiting the theme park in the midst of a pandemic.

Universal Orlando Re-Opening Guidelines Video

Universal Orlando released a video detailing its safety procedures for guests as the park re-opens. The usual suspects are listed in this cheery video showing guests and team members in masks and personal protective equipment, including physical distancing measures, masks, temperature checks, and increased sanitation measures.

The Universal Team is required to do self temperature checks every single day, while both the team and guests will be required to take temperature checks upon arrival before entry is allowed. Here some of the other restrictions that will be put in place once Universal Orlando re-opens:

They will provide a free, disposable mask for guests if they do not bring their own.

Social distancing in queue lines, merchandise stores, food outlets, and more.

Keeping a safe attendance maximum that Universal will manage.

Reduce and/or eliminate mist elements from attractions.

Implementation of virtual lines.

Eliminating single rider lines.

Elimination of post show meet and greets.

Restaurant menus will have single use menus (paper). Once the guest is done with the menu, they will be disposed.

Touchless ordering of food and contactless payments will be encouraged. (Minimization of cash use.)

Temperature checks and face coverings required for team members.

Ambassadors scattered throughout the park to help encourage sanitization, hand washing, and social distancing measures.

You can see more details of Universal Orlando’s re-opening guidelines for guests here.

Universal Studios Hollywood Pushes for Mid-June Re-Opening

Meanwhile, Universal Orlando’s California counterpart remains closed. But not if President and Chief Operating Officer of Universal Studios Hollywood, Karen Irwin has her way. Irwin has asked the L.A. County Board of Supervisors to allow the theme park to re-open between mid-June and July 1, assuring that Universal Studios Hollywood can do so safely, reports Variety.

Irwin has asked the board to allow theme park employees to return to work immediately in order to prepare for re-opening. The Universal Studios Hollywood official believes that L.A. County theme parks, which include Six Flags Magic Mountain and Pacific Park at the Santa Monica Pier, will be “ready to begin reopening between mid-June and July 1.”

Irwin argued with the board that it is a “misperception” that theme parks should be among the last facilities to open as states slowly re-open businesses such as restaurants and beaches, as “theme parks actually offer a more controlled environment than beaches, gardens or hiking trails.” Irwin also ensures that proper protective measures would be in place such as social distancing and limited guest capacity.

While Florida theme parks are set to re-open as soon as this week, California theme parks remain dark as the state’s daily coronavirus cases reached a new high this week. Disneyland in Anaheim has not yet set a re-opening date.