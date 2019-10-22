If you’re a Verizon customer and already signed-up for Disney+, you might want to request a refund. Because Verizon is offering the upcoming Disney streaming service for free for a full year – specifically for 4G LTE and 5G wireless unlimited customers. New Verizon FIOS and 5G Home Internet customers will also qualify for a free year.

Disney and Verizon are teaming up to bring customers a full year of Disney+ for free. If you’re an existing 4G LTE and 5G wireless unlimited customer, or if you’re about to become a new Verizon FIOS and 5G Home Internet customer, you’re in. You can activate your free Disney+ subscription starting on November 12. Unlimited plans cost around $70 per month for a single line or $35 per line for a family of four. Here are some specifics, via USA Today:

As part of the deal, Verizon customers will be able to watch up to four concurrent streams, download content for offline viewing, and create up to seven profiles. Though details haven’t been fully spelled out, customers who want to hold onto Disney after the 12 free months will presumably have to pay regular subscription fees, currently $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.

Disney+ is Disney’s big new streaming service – a place that will be home to their original movies as well as Marvel and Star Wars content. It’ll also be a dumping ground of sorts for movies they don’t want to release theatrically. It’s all part of their plan to beat Netflix in the streaming wars, and offering deals like this certainly gives them a leg up. It certainly has caught my attention – I was debating whether or not I would sign up for the service, but since I’m a Verizon customer, it looks like a much easier decision.

Giving the service away for free for a year is a good way to get people hooked. One can assume that once the year is up, Verizon customers will be so used to the service that they’ll want to keep using it, and therefore be willing to shell out the cash. Or maybe in a year, the planet will be a lifeless smoking husk and we won’t have to worry about any of this, who knows!

