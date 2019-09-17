Here’s The Complete List of Movies & TV Shows Coming to Disney+ on Launch Day
Posted on Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 by Ethan Anderton
Last week, a trial run of Disney+ became available to users in The Netherlands, revealing the streaming service’s interface and the library of movies and TV shows that will be available when it arrives in the United States later this fall. There are plenty of videos of users showing off the streaming service, but because of the size of the library, it took a little while for a comprehensive list of all the titles to become available. Thankfully, the complete list of Disney+ movies and TV shows has finally surfaced, giving us an idea of what will be available on launch day. Check it out below.
Stitch Kingdom provided a list to Attractions Magazine, and we’ve got the full roster below. But before we get to that, it should be noted that the number of Marvel Studios films on this list could end up being different when the service launches in the United States. Previously, it had been reported that only Captain Marvel, Thor: The Dark World, Iron Man, and Iron Man 3 would be available at first, followed by Avengers: Endgame in December. We’re not sure if that’s changed since that information came to light or if the international rights to those movies make it so that they’re available on Disney+ in The Netherlands but won’t be on the US version on day one.
You’ll also notice that Pixar and Disney’s animated shorts are listed in the movies section, as well as TV movies that aired on The Disney Channel. Hopefully, there’s a section meant for just short films or Disney Channel content, or at the very least you should be able to search so you can isolate those titles on their own without having to sift through the entire movie library.
As for Fox titles, we did notice a handful of them available at launch. There’s (500) Days of Summer, which was a Fox Searchlight release, the first entry in The Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise, the sequel Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (though not the first movie for some reason), Miracle on 34th Street (both the original and the remake from 1994), the 1980s comedy The Gods Must Be Crazy, and a few more. There are surely more to come once Fox’s previous streaming deals start to expire.
You’ll notice that forthcoming titles like The Mandalorian, Lady and the Tramp, Noelle and The World According to Jeff Goldblum aren’t on this list, though they will be available when the services launches on November 12.
Aside from that, here’s the full list of movies and TV shows that will be coming to Disney+.
Movies
- 10 Things I Hate About You
- 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea
- 101 Dalmatians (1961)
- 101 Dalmatians (1996)
- 101 Dalmatians 2: Patch’s London Adventure
- 102 Dalmatians
- (500) Days of Summer
- The Absent-Minded Professor
- The Adventures of André and Wally B.
- Adventures in Babysitting (1987)
- Adventures in Babysitting (2016
- The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin
- The Adventures of Huck and Finn
- The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
- The African Lion
- Aladdin
- Aladdin and the King of Thieves
- Aladdin II: The Return of Jafar
- Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
- Alice in Wonderland (1951)
- Alice in Wonderland (2010)
- Alice Through the Looking Glass
- Aliens of the Deep
- Alley Cats Strike
- Almost Angels
- America’s Heart and Soul
- Amy
- An Extremely Goofy Movie
- Annie
- Ant-Man
- Ant-Man and The Wasp
- Apollo: Missions to the Moon
- The Apple Dumpling Gang
- The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again
- The Aristocats
- Around the World in 80 Days
- Atlantis: Milo’s Return
- Atlantis Rising
- Atlantis: The Lost Empire
- Avalon High
- The Avengers
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
- Avengers: Endgame
- Babes in Toyland
- Baby: Secret of the Lost Legend
- Bad Hair Day
- Bambi
- Bambi 2
- The Band Concert
- Bao
- The Barefoot Executive
- The Bears and I
- Beauty and the Beast (1991)
- Beauty and the Beast (2017)
- Beauty and the Beast: Belle’s Magical World
- Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
- Beauty and the Briefcase
- Bedknobs and Broomsticks
- Bedtime Stories
- Before the Flood
- Benji the Hunted
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta
- The BFG
- Big Business
- The Big Green
- Big Hero Six
- The Biscuit Eater
- Bizarre Dinosaurs
- The Black Cauldron
- The Black Hole
- Black Panther
- Blackbeard’s Ghost
- Blank Check
- The Blue Umbrella
- Bolt
- Boundin’
- The Boys: The Sherman Brothers Story
- Brave
- The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars
- The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
- Breaking2
- Breaking Away
- Bridge to Terabithia
- Brink
- Brother Bear
- Brother Bear 2
- Buffalo Dreams
- A Bug’s Life
- Burn-E
- Cadet Kelly
- Camp Nowhere
- Camp Rock
- Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
- Can of Worms
- Candleshoe
- Captain America: Civil War
- Captain America: The First Avenger
- Captain Marvel
- Cars
- Cars 2
- Cars 3
- Cars Toon: Air Mater
- Cars Toon: Hiccups
- Cars Toon: Mater Private Eye
- Cars Toon: Mater the Greater
- Cars Toon: Monster Truck Mater
- Cars Toon: Time Travel Mater
- Cars Toons: Heavy Metal Mater
- Casebusters
- The Castaway Cowboy
- The Cat from Outer Space
- Cheetah
- The Cheetah Girls
- The Cheetah Girls 2
- The Cheetah Girls: One World
- Chef Donald
- Chicken Little
- Christmas Cupid
- The Christmas Star
- Christopher Robin
- The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe
- Cinderella (1950)
- Cinderella (2015)
- Cinderella 2: Dreams Come True
- Cinderella 3: A Twist in Time
- Cloud 9
- Coco
- College Road Trip
- The Color of Friendship
- The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes
- Confessions of a Shopaholic
- Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen
- Cool Runnings
- The Count of Monte Cristo
- The Country Bears
- Cow Belles
- D2: The Mighty Ducks
- D3: The Mighty Ducks
- Dadnapped
- Dan in Real Life
- Darby O’Gill and the Little People
- Davy Crockett and the River Pirates
- Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier
- Day and Night
- Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- Den Brother
- Descendants
- Descendants 2
- Diana: In Her Own Words
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid
- Dick Tracy
- Dinosaur
- Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
- Disneynature African Cats
- Disneynature Bears
- Disneynature Born in China
- Disneynature Chimpanzee
- Disneynature Crimson Wing
- Disneynature Expedition China
- Disneynature Ghost of the Mountains
- Disneynature Growing Up Wild
- Disneynature Monkey Kingdom
- Disneynature Oceans
- Disneynature Penguins
- Disneynature Wings of Life
- Doctor Dolittle
- Doctor Strange
- Don’t Look Under the Bed
- Donald and Pluto
- Double Teamed
- Doug’s 1st Movie
- DuckTales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp
- Dug’s Special Mission
- Dumbo
- Dumbo (Live-Action)
- Earth Live
- Easter Island Unsolved
- Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off
- Eight Below
- Emil and the Detectives
- The Emperorer’s New Groove
- Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy
- Escape to Witch Mountain
- The Even Stevens Movie
- Expedition Mars: Spirit and Opportunity
- Fantasia
- Fantasia 2000
- Finding Dory
- Finding Nemo
- The Finest Hours
- First Kid
- Flight of the Navigator
- The Flood
- Flowers and Trees
- Flubber
- For the Birds
- The Fox and the Hound
- The Fox and the Hound 2
- Frank and Ollie
- Frankenweenie (1984)
- Frankenweenie (2012)
- Freaky Friday (1977)
- Freaky Friday (2003)
- Freaky Friday (2018)
- Free Solo
- Frenemies
- Frozen
- Full-Court Miracle
- Fun and Fancy Free
- Fuzzbucket
- G-Force
- The Game Plan
- Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
- Geek Charming
- Genius
- George and A.J.
- George of the Jungle
- George of the Jungle 2
- Get a Clue
- The Ghosts of Buxley Hall
- Giants of the Deep Blue
- Girl vs Monster
- Glory Road
- Go Figure
- The Gods Must Be Crazy
- Going to the Mat
- The Good Dinosaur
- Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!
- A Goofy Movie
- Gotta Kick It Up
- The Great Mouse Detective
- The Greatest Game Ever Played
- Greyfriars Bobby
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2
- Halloweentown High
- Halloweentown
- Halloweentown 2: Kalabar’s Revenge
- Hannah Montana: The Movie
- Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert
- Hatching Pete
- The Haunted Mansion
- Heavyweights
- The Help
- Herbie: Fully Loaded
- Herbie Goes Bananas
- Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo
- Herbie Rides Again
- Hercules
- High School Musical
- High School Musical 2
- High School Musical 3: Senior Year
- The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
- Hocus Pocus
- Holes
- Holiday in Handcuffs
- Home on the Range
- Homeward Bound 2: Lost in San Francisco
- Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
- Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
- Honey, We Shrank Ourselves
- Honey, I Blew Up the Kid
- Horse Sense
- The Horse Whisperer
- How Dogs Got Their Shapes
- How to Build a Better Boy
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame
- I Am Number Four
- I’ll Be Home for Christmas
- Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
- Ice Age: The Great Egg-scapade
- Ice Princess
- Incredible: The Story of Dr. Pol
- The Incredible Dr. Pol: Blue Ribbon Kids
- The Incredible Journey
- The Incredibles
- The Incredibles 2
- Inner Workings
- Inside Out
- Inspector Gadget
- Inspector Gadget 2
- Into the Grand Canyon
- Into the Okavango
- Into the Woods
- Invincible
- Invisible Sister
- Iron Man
- Iron Man 2
- Iron Man 3
- Iron Man and Hulk: Heroes United
- Iron Will
- Jack
- Jack-Jack Attack
- James and the Giant Peach
- Jane
- The Jennie Project
- John Carter
- Johnny Kapahala: Back On Board
- Johnny Tsunami
- Jonas Brothers: The Concert Experience
- The Journey of Natty Gan
- Journey to Shark Eden
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Jump In
- Jumping Ship
- Jungle 2 Jungle
- The Jungle Book (1967)
- The Jungle Book (2016)
- The Jungle Book 2
- The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story
- Jungle Cat
- Justin Morgan Had a Horse
- Kazaam
- The Kid
- A Kid in King Arthur’s Court
- Kim Possible (2019)
- Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama
- Kingdom of the Blue Whale
- Kronk’s New Groove
- La Luna
- Lady and the Tramp
- Lady and the Tramp 2: Scamp’s Adventure
- The Last Song
- Lava
- The Legend of Mordu
- LEGO Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles – Clash of the Skywalkers
- LEGO Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles – Escape from the Jedi Temple
- LEGO Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles – Race for the Holocrons
- LEGO Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles – Raid on Coruscant
- Lemonade Mouth
- Lend a Paw
- Leroy and Stitch
- Let It Shine
- Life is Ruff
- Life Size 2
- Life with Mikey
- Lifted
- Lilo and Stitch
- Lilo and Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch
- The Lion King (1994)
- The Lion King 1 1/2
- The Lion King 2: Simba’s Pride
- The Little Mermaid
- The Little Mermaid 2: Return to the Sea
- The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning
- The Little Whirlwind
- The Living Desert
- The Lizzie McGuire Movie
- The Lone Ranger
- Lonesome Ghosts
- The Lost Tomb of Alexander the Great
- Lou
- The Love Bug (1969)
- Lovestruck: The Musical
- Luck of the Irish
- Luxo Jr.
- Man Among Cheetahs
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- Mars: Inside SpaceX
- Mars Needs Moms
- Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors
- Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe
- Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight
- Mary Poppins
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Mater and the Ghostlight
- Max Keeble’s Big Move
- McFarland, USA
- Meet the Deedles
- Meet the Robinsons
- Melody Time
- Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers
- Mickey’s House of Villains
- Mickey’s Magical Christmas: Snowed in at the House of Mouse
- Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
- Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
- The Mighty Ducks
- Mighty Joe Young
- Mike’s New Car
- Million Dollar Arm
- The Million Dollar Duck
- Minutemen
- Miracle
- Miracle at Midnight
- Miracle in Lane 2
- Miracle Landing on the Hudson
- Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
- Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
- Mission to the Sun
- The Mistle Tones
- Moana
- Modern Inventions
- Mom’s Got a Date with a Vampire
- Monsters, Inc.
- Monsters University
- Motocrossed
- Mr. Boogedy
- Mr. Holand’s Opus
- Mr. Magoo
- Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium
- Mulan
- Mulan 2
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
- The Muppet Movie
- Muppet Treasure Island
- The Muppets (2011)
- Muppets Most Wanted
- Musical Farmer
- My Fake Fiance
- My Favorite Martian
- My Future Boyfriend
- National Treasure
- National Treasure: Book of Secrets
- Never Been Kissed
- Newsies
- Newsies: The Broadway Musical
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Now You See It
- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
- The Odd Life of Timothy Green
- Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
- Old Dogs
- Old Yeller
- Oliver and Company
- Once Upon a Mattress
- One Magic Christmas
- Operation Dumbo Drop
- The Other Me
- Oz the Great and Powerful
- The Pacifier
- The Parent Trap (1961)
- The Parent Trap (1998)
- Paris to Pittsburgh
- Partly Cloudy
- Party Central
- People Like Us
- Perri
- Pete’s Dragon (1977)
- Pete’s Dragon (2016)
- Peter Pan
- Peter Pan: Return to Neverland
- Phantom of the Megaplex
- Phineas and Ferb: Mission Marvel
- Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
- Piglet’s Big Movie
- Pinocchio
- Piper
- The Pirate Fairy
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
- Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
- The Pixar Story
- Pixel Perfect
- Pizza My Heart
- Planes
- Planes: Fire Rescue
- Planet of the Birds
- Pluto’s Christmas Tree
- Pocahontas
- Pocahontas 2: Journey to a New World
- Pollyana
- Pooh’s Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin
- Pooh’s Heffalump Movie
- The Prince and the Pauper
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- The Princess and the Frog
- The Princess Diaries
- The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
- Princess Protection Program
- Prom
- The Proof Point
- The Proud Family Movie
- Queen of Katwe
- Quints
- Race to Witch Mountain
- The Radiator Springs 500 1/2
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Ratatouille
- Read It and Weep
- Ready to Run
- Real Steel
- Recess: All Growed Down
- Recess: School’s Out
- Recess: Taking the 5th Grade
- Red’s Dream
- The Reluctant Dragon
- Remember the Titans
- The Rescuers Down Under
- Return from Witch Mountain
- Return to Halloweentown
- Return to Oz
- Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- Right on Track
- Riley’s First Date
- A Ring of Endless Light
- Rip Girls
- Robin Hood
- The Rocketeer
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- The Rookie
- Rookie of the Year
- Roving Mars
- Ruby Bridges
- Sacred Planet
- Saludos Amigos
- Sammy, the Way-Out Seal
- The Sandlot
- Sanjay’s Super Team
- Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
- The Santa Clause
- The Santa Clause 2
- The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Claus
- Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- Saving Mr. Banks
- Science Fair
- The Scream Team
- Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures
- The Search for Santa Paws
- The Secret of the Magic Gourd
- Secret of the Wings
- Secretariat
- Secrets of Christ’s Tomb: Explorer Special
- Secrets of Life
- Secrets of the King Cobra
- The Shaggy D.A.
- The Shaggy Dog (1959)
- The Shaggy Dog (2006)
- Sharks of Lost Island
- Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure
- Shipwrecked
- The Sign of Zorro
- The Simpsons Movie
- Sister Act
- Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
- The Skeleton Dance
- Sky High
- Skyrunners
- Sleeping Beauty
- Smart House
- Snow
- Snow 2: Brain Freeze
- Snow Buddies
- Snow Dogs
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Snowball Express
- Snowglobe (2007)
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
- The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
- The Sound of Music
- Space Buddies
- Spacecamp
- Splash
- Spooky Buddies
- Star Wars: A New Hope
- Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
- Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
- Starstruck
- Steamboat Willie
- Stepsister from Planet Weird
- Stitch! the Movie
- Stonehenge Decoded: Secrets Revealed
- The Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men
- Straight Talk
- Strange Magic
- The Strongest Man in the World
- Stuck in the Suburbs
- The Suite Life Movie
- Sultan and the Rock Star
- Super Buddies
- The Swap
- Sweet Home Alabama
- Swing Vote
- Swiss Family Robinson (1960)
- Swiss Family Robinson
- The Sword in the Stone
- Tall Tale
- Tangled
- Tangled: Before Ever After
- Tangled Ever After
- Tarzan
- Tarzan 2
- Tarzan and Jane (2002)
- Teachers Pet
- Teen Beach 2
- Teen Beach Movie
- Teen Spirit
- That Darn Cat (1965)
- That Darn Cat (1977)
- The Thirteenth Year
- Thor
- Thor: Ragnarok
- Thor: The Dark World
- The Three Caballeros
- Those Calloways
- Three Days
- Three Little Pigs
- Three Men and a Baby
- Three Men and a Little Lady
- The Three Musketeers
- Tiger Cruise
- The Tigger Movie
- ‘Til Dad do us Part
- Tini: The New Life of Violetta
- Tinker Bell
- Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue
- Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast
- Titanic: 20 Years Later with James Cameron
- Tom and Huck
- Tomorrowland
- Toy Story
- Toy Story 2
- Toy Story 3
- Toy Story Toons: Hawaiian Vacation
- Toy Story Toons: Partysaurus Rex
- Toy Story Toons: Small Fry
- Trail of the Panda
- Treasure Buddies
- Treasure Island
- Treasure of Matecumbe
- Treasure Planet
- Tree Climbing Lions
- Tron
- Tron Legacy
- Tru Confessions
- Tuck Everlasting
- Turner and Hooch
- Twas the Night
- Twitches
- Twitches Too
- U.S. Secret Service: On the Front Line
- The Ugly Daschund
- The Ultimate Christmas Present
- Under the Sea: A Descendants Short Story
- Under the Tuscan Sun
- Underdog
- Unidentified Flying Oddball
- Up
- Up, Up, and Away
- Valiant
- The Vanishing Prairie
- Waking Sleeping Beauty
- Wall-E
- Walt and El Grupo
- Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
- What About Bob?
- When In Rome
- While You Were Sleeping
- Whispers: An Elephant’s Tale
- White Fang
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit
- The Wild
- Willow
- Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise
- Winnie the Pooh
- Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
- Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo
- The Wise Little Hen
- The Wizards Return: Alex vs Alex
- Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
- World’s Greatest Dogs
- Wreck-it Ralph
- A Wrinkle in Time
- You Again
- You Lucky Dog
- You Wish
- The Young Black Stallion
- Your Friend the Rat
- Zapped
- Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century
- Zenon: The Zequel
- Zenon: Z3
- Zombies (2018)
- Zootopia
Television Shows
- The 7D
- 101 Dalmatians
- Adventures of the Gummi Bears
- Agent Carter
- Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
- American Dragon: Jake Long
- Andi Mack
- A.N.T. Farm
- Ant-Man Shorts
- Austin and Ally
- Avengers Assemble
- The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes
- Avengers: Secret Wars (Shorts)
- The Avengers: United They Stand
- Best Friends Whenever
- Big City Greens
- Big City Greens (Shorts)
- Big Hero 6: The Series
- Big Hero 6: The Series (Shorts)
- Billy Dilley’s Super Duper Subterranean Summer
- Bizaardvark
- Bonkers
- The Book of Once Upon a Time
- The Book of Pooh
- Boy Meets World
- Brain Games
- Brandy and Mr. Whiskers
- Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp
- Bunk’d
- Chip n Dale: Rescue Rangers
- Coop and Cami Ask the World
- Coop and Cami Ask the World (Shorts)
- Crash and Bernstein
- Darkwing Duck
- Descendants: Wicked World (Shorts)
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings
- Disney Junior Music Nursery Rhymes
- Doc McStuffins
- Dog Whisperer with Caesar Millan
- Doug
- Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet
- Drain the Oceans
- DuckTales (1987)
- DuckTales (2017)
- DuckTales Shorts
- Elena of Avalor (Shorts)
- The Emperor’s New School
- Even Stevens
- Fantastic Four (1994)
- Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes
- Fast Layne
- Gargoyles
- Girl Meets World
- Goldie and Bear
- Good Luck Charlie
- Goof Troop
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted
- Gravity Falls
- Gravity Falls: Shorts
- Great Migrations
- Guardians of the Galaxy (2015)
- Guardians of the Galaxy (Shorts)
- Handy Manny
- Henry Hungglemonster
- Hercules
- Hostile Planet
- I Didn’t Do It
- Imagination Movers
- The Incredible Dr. Pol
- The Incredible Hulk
- Inhumans
- Iron Man (1994)
- Iron Man: Armored Adventures
- Jake and the Never Land Pirates
- Jessie
- JONAS
- K.C. Undercover
- Kickin’ It
- Kim Possible
- Kingdom of the White Wolf
- Kirby Buckets
- Lab Rats
- Lab Rats: Elite Force
- Legend of the Three Caballeros
- LEGO Disney Frozen: Northern Lights (Shorts)
- LEGO Star Wars: All Stars
- LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales
- LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures
- LEGO Star Wars: The Resistance Rises
- Life Below Zero
- Lilo and Stitch
- The Lion Guard
- Little Einsteins
- The Little Mermaid
- Liv and Maddie
- Lizzie McGuire (2001)
- Lost Treasures of the Maya
- Marvel Rising: Initiation
- Marvel’s Rocket and Groot
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Shorts)
- Marvel Super Hero Adventures
- Marvel Ultimate Comics
- Mech X4
- Mickey Mouse Clubhouse
- Mickey and the Roadster Racers
- Mickey Mouse (Shorts)
- Mighty Ducks
- Mighty Med
- Miles from Tomorrowland
- Milo Murphy’s Law
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir
- Muppet Babies
- Muppet Moments (Shorts)
- The Muppets
- My Friends Tigger and Pooh
- The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- One Strange Rock
- Origins: The Journey of Humankind
- Out of the Box
- Phil of the Future
- Phineas and Ferb
- PJ Masks
- Puppy Dog Pals
- Quack Pack
- Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja
- Raven’s Home
- Recess
- The Replacements
- Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue
- Shake it Up
- Sheriff Callie’s Wild West
- Silver Surfer (1998)
- The Simpsons
- Smart Guy
- So Weird
- Sofia the First
- Sonny With a Chance
- Soy Luna
- Special Agent Oso
- Spider-Man (1981)
- Spider-Man (1994)
- Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends
- Spider-Man Unlimited
- Spider-Woman (1979)
- Star vs the Forces of Evil
- Star Wars Blips
- Star Wars: Forces of Destiny (Shorts)
- Star Wars: Rebels
- Star Wars: Rebels (Shorts)
- Star Wars: Resistance
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Stuck in the Middle
- The Suite Life of Zack and Cody
- The Suite Life on Deck
- Supercar Megabuild
- Sydney to the Max
- Take Two with Phineas and Ferb (Shorts)
- Talespin
- Tangled: The Series
- Tangled: Short Cuts (Shorts)
- Teachers Pet
- That’s So Raven
- Timon and Pumbaa
- Tron: Uprising
- Ultimate Spider-Man
- Vampirina
- Violetta
- Walk the Prank
- Wild Yellowstone
- Wizards of Waverly Place
- Wolverine and the X-Men
- X-Men (1992)
- X-Men Evolution