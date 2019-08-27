Longtime users of the Disney Movie Rewards program can finally call themselves Disney insiders. At this year’s D23 Expo 2019, Disney Movie Rewards announced a name change and a new app for its users that will be launching this September. The program will be rebranded “Disney Movie Insiders” and offer a variety of new rewards, including more points for purchasing movie tickets and digital movie purchases.

Disney Movie Insiders is the new name of the Disney Movie Rewards program, which will launch with a new mobile app on September 26, 2019. The transition was announced at the Disney Movie Rewards’ member celebration at Disney California Adventure, according to WDW News Today.

Under the new rebranded name, Disney Movie Insiders members will “continue to receive points for Disney films, either by seeing them in theaters or by purchasing them on home video,” but some added changes include “more points for purchasing movie tickets, and digital movie purchases will now also earn points.” Also new to the program is the ability to donate points to charity through Disney Team of Heroes, which is described as a program that “combines Disney’s beloved characters with the unparalleled creativity of its employees and cast members to bring classic stories to life in innovative ways that are designed to reduce the anxiety of a hospital stay.”

Originally launched in 2006, Disney Movie Rewards offers frequent Disney Parks visitors and fans rewards and experiences such as touring The Walt Disney Studios Lot and Walt Disney’s office. The name change isn’t so drastic, but the addition of a new mobile app — through which members will be able to watch trailers and content about upcoming films, buy movie tickets, have more ways to earn and redeem their points, get access to special perks and sweepstakes, and play interactive experiences — is certainly a plus.

All Disney Movie Rewards accounts that have been logged in the last five years will automatically transition to Disney Movie Insiders on September 26. Any accounts older than that who wish transition must log into their current accounts before September 23, 2019.