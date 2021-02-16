After almost a year of no new releases, Marvel fans can finally be satisfied with new stories set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But Marvel is taking the slow and steady route with its Disney+ releases, letting weeks pass by between new title drops, with Falcon and the Winter Soldier set to debut on the streamer two weeks after Marvel Studios’ inaugural WandaVision comes to an end. But for fans who are already demanding to know the answers to the slow-burning sitcom satire, two weeks may just be too long. Which may be why Disney+ is debuting Marvel Studios’ Assembled, a new making-of documentary series to keep Marvel fans entertained in those long Marvel-less weeks.

Disney+ announced the debut of Marvel Studios’ Assembled, a documentary series of specials that go “behind the scenes of the series and movies of the MCU.” The first special, Assembled: The Making of WandaVision, will debut on Disney+ on March 12, 2021, just one week after the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring series airs its final episode. That also happens to be one week before Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on March 19, 2021.

.@MarvelStudios' ASSEMBLED, a new documentary series of specials, goes behind the scenes of the series and movies of the MCU. The first special, ASSEMBLED: The Making of #WandaVision, is streaming March 12 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/iLX2cPdMcZ — Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 16, 2021

Disney+ has released its fair share of behind-the-scenes documentary series for Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney properties. There’s One Day at Disney, which highlights the employees of Disney’s vast empire. There’s Inside Pixar, which gives an inside look into the people, artistry, and culture of Pixar Animation Studios. And of course, there’s Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which features interviews with the cast and crew of The Mandalorian, behind-the-scenes footage, and roundtable conversations that explore the production of the series.

The latter probably provides the most inspiration to Marvel Studios’ Assembled, as the template for a glorified Blu-ray bonus feature repackaged as a docuseries, with loads of behind-the-scenes content and fun glimpses on set. Assembled could even be seen as a follow-up to the Disney+ docuseries Marvel Studios: Legends, which revisits the “iconic moments of the MCU” characters who will be getting their own shows, beginning with Wanda and Vision.

Documentary series are an easy and economical way to provide more original content for a streamer — they’re relatively quick and cheap to make, and can pad out any scarcity of original scripted shows on Disney+’s part. It could be seen as fluff, yes, but it will provide some entertaining bonus content for fans of upcoming Marvel Disney+ shows like Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, and beyond. And soon we’ll be able to find out how they did those fun Bewitched-style effects on WandaVision.

Marvel Studios’ Assembled debuts on Disney+ on March 12, 2021.