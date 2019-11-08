Update: Despite this information coming from a countdown clock on Marvel’s official website, we’ve heard whispers that Disney+ may not be debuting at 9am EST after all. We’ll update this article again if we get more information, but in the meantime, I guess this is a “wait and see” situation. Our original article continues.

You won’t have to stay up late to watch the first episode of The Mandalorian. The Disney+ launch time has been revealed, thanks to an official countdown clock that is counting down the hours to the debut of the highly-anticipated Disney streaming platform. Contrary to the widely accepted belief that Disney+ would launch at midnight on November 12, 2019, it will actually debut a few hours later.

Disney+ will officially launch on Tuesday, November 12 at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT. This reveal comes from the official Marvel website, which recently started a countdown clock for the launch of the Disney streaming platform, which will feature its inspirational kid-focused reality series The Marvel Hero Project as part of its Day One lineup.

This launch time may come as a surprise to some, as streaming outlets have tended to debut their big “events” at midnight, as we’ve seen with the premieres of highly-anticipated titles on Netflix like El Camino or Stranger Things. But Disney+ may be aiming more toward its family-friendly demographic, rewarding early risers with the first chance to see original titles like the Star Wars live-action series The Mandalorian, the live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp, the Disney theme park documentary series The Imagineering Story, the National Geographic culture documentary series The World According to Jeff Goldblum, the high school drama reunion reality series Encore!, and the scripted mockumentary series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Hundreds of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars titles will also be available upon launch.

Go ahead and make your Mandalorian plans now. Disney+ launches on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 9 a.m. ET.