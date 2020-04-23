While we wait for the second season of The Mandalorian to arrive this fall, Disney is giving us an extensive look behind the scenes at the production of the Star Wars project with a new documentary series.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian rounds up executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, the directors of every episode of the first season, and some of the show’s cast to talk about the making of the acclaimed Star Wars show. The first trailer for the documentary series reveals a bunch of footage from the set, including glimpses of Baby Yoda and IG-11 being operated by puppeteers and so much more. Watch the The Mandalorian documentary trailer below.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Documentary Trailer

This looks like an outstanding glimpse behind the scenes of The Mandalorian, along with great anecdotes from executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, as well as first season directors Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Deborah Chow, and Rick Famuyiwa. Plus, cast members Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano and Carl Weathers talk about what it’s like being in front of the camera for The Mandalorian.

They all sit down for a roundtable discussion to provide more insight into the footage from the set, which includes even more glimpses at how the StageCraft technology known as The Volume was utilized, a story about Werner Herzog working with Baby Yoda, and the insight provided by Star Wars creator George Lucas himself.

Here’s what the first four episodes of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will cover:

Episode 101 “Directing”

In the first episode, the filmmakers speak about their individual journeys on the way to the director’s chair and take us inside the filmmaking process of The Mandalorian.

Episode 102 “Legacy”

The team behind The Mandalorian examines the profound impact of George Lucas’ Star Wars.

Episode 103 “Cast”

Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, and Carl Weathers discuss the making of The Mandalorian.

Episode 104 “Technology”

Favreau and team reveal how a new filmmaking technology was used to bring The Mandalorian to life.

But don’t forget, this is an eight-episode documentary series, and future episodes will shine a light on the show’s practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the creative influences, the iconic score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian arrives on Disney+ starting on Star Wars Day, May 4, 2020.