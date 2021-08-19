Star Wars has a long history of providing reveals, twists, and unexpected appearances that set the imaginations of audiences on fire worldwide. The extremely well-received Disney+ series The Mandalorian went so far as to bookend its first season premiere and second season finale with the respective reveals of Baby Yoda (no, I’m still not calling him Grogu) and, possibly even more shockingly, the appearance of young Luke Skywalker featuring a digitally de-aged Mark Hamill. We’ve known about the upcoming special celebrating and detailing the behind-the-scenes process that went into this achievement, but now we have the first official clip and images.

Check it out below.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Clip

Mark Hamill takes centerstage in this clip as Star Wars super-fan and writer/producer Dave Filoni (jarringly hat-less, at that!) walks us through the unbelievable atmosphere on set during filming for the crucial episode. After all, who can blame the creative team for basking in the glow of having a real-life legend among them? Those lucky enough to take the reins of Star Wars movies post-Disney acquisition have told similar stories about being up close and personal with figures like Harrison Ford and the late Carrie Fisher. Star Wars is bigger than any one person, but audiences still hold an indescribable amount of love and adoration for the stars who inhabit their favorite characters.

While some grumps might say that Luke’s out-of-nowhere appearance had a negative effect on what the episode and overall season had been trying to accomplish, none can deny the power and thrills that come with a character as important as the Jedi master himself invading the scene. Take it straight from Filoni himself:

“This job is great in so many ways and I think people think the job is great because we get to tell the story, because we do these effects, because we get these experiences, because we go to [Star Wars] Celebration, right, but also great is just standing on the side and watching somebody… you see your crew just staring at Mark, and you realize they’re remembering what it meant to them.”

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian releases exclusively on Disney+ on August 25. Here’s the synopsis: