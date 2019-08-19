Disney+ enters the streaming wars on November 12, and it will bring with it a massive assembly of movies and TV shows that you won’t be able to watch on any other streaming platform. On top of that, it brings a competitive price point that undercuts some of their biggest competitors. But do you have a device that will allow you to use it? Well, if you rely on Amazon Fire devices for your streaming entertainment, it appears you’ll be out of luck, at least for the time being. Below we have the full list of Disney+ compatible streaming devices that will be able to access the subscription service at launch.

The Verge has word that Disney+ will be available on the following devices at launch this fall:

Apple TV (tvOS)

Android mobile devices

Android TV

Chromecast

Desktop web browsers

iPad (iPadOS)

iPhone (iOS)

PlayStation 4

Roku streaming players

Roku TV

Xbox One

As you can see, Amazon has been left out in the wind completely for the time being, and that includes Amazon’s Fire tablets. But there’s always a chance that Disney is still negotiating to have the app available on their streaming devices by the time the service launches this fall.

Speaking of which, so far, we’ve only heard about the launch of Disney+ in the United States, but The Walt Disney Company has confirmed some of their international rollout plans as well. Deadline has word that Disney+ will be available in Canada and the Netherlands at the same time it debuts in the US on November 12. But it won’t reach Australia and New Zealand until a week later on November 19. Here’s how the price points breakdown for each of those territories:

Canada – C$8.99 per month, or C$89.99 per year

Holland – €6.99 per month of €69.99 per year

Australia – A$8.99 per month or A$89.99 per year

New Zealand – NZ$9.99 per month or NZ$99.99 per year

Those are the only international territories that have been announced at this time, but plenty more are expected to be added in the months leading up to the services debut in the United States. The studio is currently negotiating with a lot of other territories to bring Disney+ to millions of other across the globe, and they’re hoping to have the service available in most markets within two years of its initial launch.

Just recently, we heard that there will be a bundle package in the United States that includes Hulu and ESPN+, but no such packages have been revealed for any international territories. That’s something that will likely be figured out as more territories have Disney+ made available to them.

However, for those of you in the United States who might be heading to The D23 Expo this coming weekend, you’ll be able to take advantage of a special offer. Those attending the convention will have the opportunity to take advantage of the “Founders Circle” pricing offer which will knock 33% off the yearly subscription fee if you agree to sign-up for a three-year commitment. That’s a total of $23 off the regular rate per year, or $69 off the total three-year cost.

It sounds like Disney is keen to come out of the gate with a big customer base for Disney+, so hopefully it pans out, not just for the sake of the multi-billion dollar corporation, but for all the customers who will be signing up.