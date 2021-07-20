Chip and Dale, Disney’s adorable yet mischievous chipmunks, are back on screen with a brand new show. Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life will feature the furry brothers and some other friendly faces as they try to live the good life in a big city park.

Disney revealed the trailer for their latest animated show that will premiere next week on Disney +. The official synopsis is below:

“Comprised of three seven-minute stories, each episode follows two tiny troublemakers, Chip and Dale, trying to live the good life in a big city park while having giant-sized, sky-high adventures. Nervous worrier Chip and laid-back dreamer Dale make the perfect odd couple: they’re best buddies and they drive each other nuts. In their perpetual pursuit of acorns, these ultimate underdogs are joined by Pluto, Butch and other iconic Disney characters as they face down bullies great and small.”

Let’s get a glimpse of what these guys are up to, shall we?

This looks pretty damn cute, y’all! The animation style is definitely different than what I’m used to when I think of Chip and Dale because I grew up on the 1989 Chip ‘n’ Dale Rescue Rangers tv series. In that show, Dale donned a Hawaiian shirt and Chip sported a bomber jacket. They also talked and were leaders of a detective agency that solved crime with their colleagues Gidget and Monterey Jack.

With this show, kids will be seeing a whole new side of Chip and Dale since Disney is going back to their original concept having the brothers speaking gibberish and being more animalistic. Honestly, I prefer them actually vocalizing words and sentences as opposed to just making sounds, but kids may love that more.

Disney’s original series is produced by Marc du Pontavice and directed by Jean Cayrol at Xilam Animation. Vincent Artaud will serve as the series composer. The show’s animation is reminiscent of Nickelodeon’s The Ren and Stimpy Show, especially the action shots of the chipmunks running. The backdrops also remind me of the animation style of the original Powerpuff Girls.

Chipmunk Evolution

Chip and Dale were originally created by The Walt Disney Company back in 1943. Their names are a pun on the name of an 18th-century cabinet maker and famous furniture designer Thomas Chippendale. The brothers are usually paired on-screen with Pluto, Mickey Mouse, or Donald Duck, who acts as an antagonist.

It looks like the new series will feature Pluto and hopefully more characters will show up in later episodes.

In the 1950s, Chip and Dale got their own show and were nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film three times in only four years. The chipmunks really took off in the late ’80s with the Rescue Rangers and even had their own spin-off film. Over the remaining decades, they have appeared in video games, comic books, as well as other cartoons like DuckTales. They are perfect character foils to one another and adorable critters all around that set the stage for a lot of laughs.

Based on their wacky and distinct personalities and the furry enemies they’ve encountered over the years, I’m sure Disney has plenty of gags for these guys up their sleeves.

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life premieres Wednesday, July 28 only on Disney +.