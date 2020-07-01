Disney+ is joining the online festivities with Comic-Con at Home, the virtual experience hosted by San Diego Comic-Con. The streamer announced that it will be hosting virtual panels for three of its upcoming original titles, including the animated movie Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe and the anthology docuseries Marvel’s 616.

The Phineas and Ferb movie is a feature film spin-off of the popular Disney Channel animated comedy series, while Marvel’s 616 is an anthological documentary series “exploring the intersection between Marvel’s rich legacy of stories, characters and creators and the world outside your window. Alongside The Right Stuff, a drama miniseries about the original Mercury Seven astronauts, these don’t make for the most exciting line-up that Disney+ has to offer for Comic-Con at Home. Disney+ is clearly keeping their biggest hit The Mandalorian close to the vest, while the lid on scripted Marvel shows like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier remains as tight as ever. It’s disappointing, but not surprising, but doesn’t bode well for Comic-Con at Home, which is under pressure to be the virtual replacement for the wildly popular San Diego Comic-Con.

Comic-Con at Home will be held on the same dates as the previously canceled Comic-Con, July 22-26, 2020.

Here’s more information on Disney+’s virtual Comic-Con at Home panels:

A Look Inside “Marvel’s 616” on Disney+

Thursday, July 23, 1:00 p.m. PT

“Marvel’s 616” explores how Marvel’s rich legacy of stories, characters and creators exist within the “world outside your window”. Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, explores the intersections of storytelling, pop culture and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Join directors Gillian Jacobs, Paul Scheer and executive producers Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman as they discuss the making of this Disney+ original anthology series with moderator Angélique Roché.

Disney+’s “Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe”

Saturday, July 25, 12:00 p.m. PT

Join the creators & executive producers Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, director Bob Bowen and stars Ashley Tisdale, Vincent Martella, Maulik Pancholy and Dee Bradley Baker as they share an exclusive sneak peek of Disney+’s upcoming “Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe” and discuss the origins of this iconic animated series!

Blast Off with Disney+’s “The Right Stuff”

Saturday, July 25, 1:00 p.m. PT

From Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way and Warner Horizon Scripted Television, “The Right Stuff” is the first scripted Disney+ original series from National Geographic. The series takes a clear-eyed look at the early days of the US space program. The series follows seven of the military’s best pilots as they become astronauts for the newly-formed NASA at the height of the Cold War. Competing to be the first in space, these ordinary men achieve the extraordinary, inspiring America to turn towards a new horizon of ambition and hope. Moderated by former NASA Astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison, the panel will feature cast members Patrick J. Adams (“Major John Glenn”), Jake McDorman (“Lieutenant Commander Alan Shepard”), Colin O’Donoghue (“Captain Gordon Cooper”), Michael Trotter (“Gus Grissom”), Aaron Staton (“Wally Schirra”), Micah Stock (“Deke Slayton”), James Lafferty (“Scott Carpenter”), Nora Zehetner (“Annie Glenn”), Shannon Lucio (“Louise Shepard”), Eloise Mumford (“Trudy Cooper”), Eric Ladin (“Chris Kraft”), and Patrick Fischler (“Bob Gilruth”), Showrunner and Executive Producer Mark Lafferty, and Executive Producer Jennifer Davisson.