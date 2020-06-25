San Diego Comic-Con is still happening this year, but guests won’t have to actually make the annual pilgrimage to Southern California because this year, Comic-Con is going virtual. Several Comic-Con at Home panels have been announced for shows like The Walking Dead, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, Solar Opposites, a new animated Netflix show from Phil Lord and Chris Miller, and more. Get the details below.



A full list of Comic-Con at Home participants has yet to be revealed, but as several major studios and franchises have decided to essentially replicate the Hall H experience with conventions of their own (D23, DC FanDome, etc.), there are still plenty of companies out there looking to capture the attention of Comic-Con fans this year.

AMC

AMC will be featuring season 2 of NOS4A2, as well as its entire Walking Dead slate of shows – The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond – and potentially teasing more information about The Walking Dead movie. At last year’s Comic-Con, we saw a brief teaser and learned that the movie, which was originally set to be made for television, is actually going to be coming to theaters via Universal Pictures. Is that still the plan now that the coronavirus has upended Hollywood? Perhaps we’ll find out.

NOS4A2 returns to Comic-Con for its second season, which kicked off on Sunday, June 21 and airs through August 23. Moderated by Entertainment Weekly’s Clark Collis, the panel will feature Showrunner and Executive Producer Jami O’Brien, Executive Producer Joe Hill, and cast member Zachary Quinto.

The Walking Dead will make its 11th San Diego Comic-Con appearance with a panel spotlighting the season 10 finale episode, “A Certain Doom,” which will air as a standalone episode later this year. Moderated by Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead), the panel will feature TWDU Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Angela Kang, Executive Producer Greg Nicotero, who directed the season finale, and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand, and Paola Lazaro, among others.

Fear the Walking Dead will present a panel for the series’ upcoming sixth season, premiering later this year. Moderated by Hardwick, the panel will feature Gimple, Showrunners and Executive Producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, and cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond makes its Comic-Con International debut as the third series in wildly successful The Walking Dead Universe. Moderated by Hardwick, the series’ panel will feature Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Matt Negrete, and cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond, and Joe Holt.

Disney Television Studios

Disney TV will also have a presence at this year’s event. Here’s the information about what shows they’re bringing from a recent press release:

A CONVERSATION WITH NATHAN FILLION

Showrunner Alexi Hawley (The Rookie) talks with Nathan Fillion (Firefly, Castle, The Rookie) about his career in film and television. With special appearances by Joss Whedon, Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres, Mekia Cox, Molly Quinn, Seamus Dever, and Jon Huertas.

AMERICAN DAD! (Produced by 20th Century Fox Television)

Ever wanted to learn how to draw one of your favorite AD! characters? Now is your chance, join show Supervising Director Brent Woods as he teaches the cast and executive producers how to draw Roger! Grab a sketchbook & pens and learn to draw everyone’s favorite alien alongside Rachael MacFarlane (Hayley), Wendy Schaal (Francine), Scott Grimes (Steve), Dee Bradley Baker (Klaus), and EPs Nic Wegener and Joe Chandler as they chat about the current season and look toward the series’ 300th episode airing on TBS this fall.

BLESS THE HARTS (Produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment)

Join the Harts, in quarantine of course, for a Paint & Sip! Watch Kristen Wiig (Jenny Hart), Maya Rudolph (Betty Hart), Ike Barinholtz (Wayne Edwards), Jillian Bell (Violet Hart), and Fortune Feimster (Brenda) with executive producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Andy Bobrow try to re-create Bless The Harts characters while chatting about their favorite moments from season one, what they’re looking forward to in season two on FOX this Fall and how they’ve kept busy during quarantine while drinking the show’s favorite drink – boxed wine!

BOB’S BURGERS (Produced by 20th Century Fox Television) – The Emmy Award-winning animated FOX series Bob’s Burgers invites fans into their homes for a virtual panel with all of the laughs and surprises they generally bring to the Indigo Ballroom. Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard will break news about the upcoming season, and the always entertaining cast including H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy will have you howling with laughter with never-before-seen footage, followed by a lively panel discussion and fan Q&A.

DUNCANVILLE (Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, Universal Television & Fox Entertainment)

Join executive producers Mike & Julie Scully, executive producer and star, Amy Poehler, along with stars Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro, and guest stars Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa for an exclusive first look at the upcoming second season; returning next Spring on FOX.

FAMILY GUY (Produced by 20th Century Fox Television)

Join cast Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green and executive producers Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin, and Kara Vallow from FOX’s hit animated comedy Family Guy as we celebrate 350 episodes with a virtual table read! After, we’ll take a look back at some of our favorite moments from the last 18 seasons, plus a special sneak peek at the hilarity and hi-jinx coming up in our 19th season premiering this fall on FOX!

HOOPS (Produced by 20th Century Fox Television)

The star-studded voice cast of Hoops, a new adult animated series for Netflix launching this summer from 20th Century Fox Television, gathered for an irreverent-in-the-best-way conversation about coming together to make this show that follows a foul-mouthed high school basketball coach who is sure he’ll hit the big leagues if he can only turn his terrible team around. Voice stars Jake Johnson, Rob Riggle, Ron Funches, Natasha Leggero, Cleo King, and A.D. Miles join creator and executive producer Ben Hoffman and moderator/ guest voice star Max Greenfield (Johnson’s former New Girl co-star) for a truly wild and hilarious Q&A. Fans will be treated to an exclusive first look at footage from the premiere episode. Hoops comes from writer-comedian Ben Hoffman (The Late Late Show with James Corden, Archer), Phil Lord and Chris Miller (The Lego Movie), with animation produced by Bento Box (Bob’s Burgers).

NEXT (Produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment)

Coming to FOX in Fall 2020, NEXT arrives at Comic-Con@Home with a sneak peek of the thrilling opening scene of the propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence that combines pulse-pounding action with an examination of how technology is invading our lives and transforming us in ways we don’t yet understand. NEXT stars John Slattery (Mad Men) as a Silicon Valley pioneer, who teams with cybercrime agent Fernanda Andrade (The First), to fight a villain unlike anything we’ve ever seen. Panelists will include creator and executive producer Manny Coto (24), John Slattery, Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley (Ozark), Jason Butler Harner (“Ozark”) and Eve Harlow (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) for a fascinating conversation about the new series and how AI and technology infiltrates all of our lives, moderated by Thrillist’s Esther Zuckerman.

THE SIMPSONS (Produced by 20th Century Fox Television)

They’ll never stop The Simpsons!…from appearing at Comic-Con; this time on Zoom. Join Al Jean, Matt Selman, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, Mike B. Anderson, and moderator Yeardley Smith. Find out how the show has surmounted social distancing and turbulent times en route to season 32!

STUMPTOWN (Produced by ABC Studios)

Based on the graphic novel series, Stumptown is returning to ABC for a highly anticipated season two. Stars Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson, and Michael Ealy will be joined by executive producers Jason Richman, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer, and graphic novel author Greg Rucka to answer your burning questions and discuss the cliffhangers from last season’s finale plus all the action in store for the upcoming season.

Hulu

SOLAR OPPOSITES (Produced by 20th Century Fox Television)

Your favorite Shlorpians are getting together for Comic-Con at Home! As Hulu’s most-watched original comedy premiere to date, Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome, while protecting the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth…

Join Justin Roiland (“Korvo”), Thomas Middleditch (“Terry”), Sean Giambrone (“Yumyulack”), Mary Mack (“Jesse”), and executive producers Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel for all things Solar Opposites, including an exclusive clip from the upcoming second season!

HELSTROM

As the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, Hulu Original Helstrom follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), and their complicated dynamic, as they track down the worst of humanity — each with their own attitude and skills.

Helstrom is created for television and executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski along with Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb. Helstrom is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Television Studios.

CROSSING SWORDS

Hulu Original Crossing Swords follows Patrick, a good hearted peasant who lands a coveted squire position at the royal castle. His dream job quickly turns into a nightmare when he learns his beloved kingdom is run by a hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks and charlatans. Even worse, Patrick’s valor made him the black sheep in his family, and now his criminal siblings have returned to make his life hell. War, murder, full frontal nudity — who knew brightly colored peg people led such exciting lives?

No exact dates or times have been made available for any of these panels yet, but Comic-Con at Home will take place virtually from July 22 – 26, 2020.