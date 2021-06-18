The Best TV Shows and Movies Coming to Disney+ and Hulu in July 2021
Posted on Friday, June 18th, 2021 by Chris Evangelista
Summer is coming on fast! We’re nearly halfway through June, and July is just around the corner. It will bring with it humidity, fireworks, BBQs, and new movies and TV shows on Disney+ and Hulu. So crack open a beer, fire up the grill, and check out the Best TV Shows and Movies Coming to Disney+ and Hulu in July 2021 below.
Black Widow
Scarlett Johansson‘s Black Widow finally has her own solo adventure. The film is a prequel – it kind of has to be – and also the start of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while the early reactions seem a bit mixed, at the very least we can take comfort in the fact that we have a new Florence Pugh movie to watch. Look for this on Disney+ on July 9, 2021.
Jungle Cruise
I haven’t seen Jungle Cruise yet, so I can’t speak to its quality. That said, my biggest hope is this ends up being a Mummy-esque adventure with comedy elements and charming stars. Dwayne Johnson is a very muscular riverboat captain who takes scientist Emily Blunt on a journey to find the Tree of Life. And hey, Jesse Plemons plays the villain and he uses a very thick German accent. That’s something. Jungle Cruise comes to Disney+ on July 30.
The Conversation
Francis Ford Coppola had a stunning run of films early in his career, and everyone has their own personal favorite. Mine is The Conversation, a film much smaller than The Godfather movies or Apocalypse Now, but just as incredible. Gene Hackman is a paranoid surveillance expert who gets wrapped up in a murder plot, resulting in a chilling slow-burn. The Conversation hits Hulu on July 1.
In the Cut
Criminally underrated, Jane Campion‘s In The Cut has Meg Ryan stepping out of her America’s sweetheart comfort zone, playing an English teacher who falls into a sexual relationship with a somewhat sleazy cop, played by Mark Ruffalo. In the midst of their sweaty, sexy romance, a murderer is lurking about chopping off women’s heads. Is it the teacher’s new cop lover? Maybe. Maybe not. Dark, moody, and visually alluring, In the Cut is one of those movies aching to be rediscovered. Find it on Hulu on July 1.
Personal Shopper
If you’re still one of those clowns who only associate Kristen Stewart with the Twilight movies, you need to get off your ass and watch Personal Shopper. Stewart plays a personal shopper for a movie star who also possesses the ability to see ghosts. Her twin brother has recently died, and she’s trying to contact his spirit. But in the midst of all that she ends up texting with a stranger who may or may not be a ghost and/or murderer. It’s all very mysterious and strange and sexy, and it’s the perfect showcase for Stewart’s talents. Watch it when it hits Hulu July 1.
TV Shows and Movies Coming to Disney+ in July 2021
July 2
New Library Titles
Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse
Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)
Disney Raven’s Home (S4)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)
Ep. Lush And Wild Puerto Rico
The Sandlot
The Sandlot 2
Disney+ Originals
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 208, “Most Likely To”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 110, “Common Ground”
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 102
July 7
Disney+ Originals
Monsters At Work – Premiere
Loki – New Episode
Marvel Studios Legends – Black Widow
July 9
New Library Titles
Disney Junior Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1)
Flicka
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – The Great Smoky Mountains
Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon
Orca Vs. Great White (AKA: Killer Whale Vs. Shark)
Rogue Shark (AKA: Rogue Jaws)
Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth
When Sharks Attack (S7)
World’s Biggest Bullshark
Disney+ Originals
Black Widow – Premiere
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 209, “Spring Break”
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 103
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 111, “Devil’s Deal”
July 14
Disney+ Originals
Loki – Finale
Monsters At Work – Episode 102, “Meet Mift”
July 16
New Library Titles
The Croc That Ate Jaws
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Incredible Iceland
Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S1)
Shark Attack Files (S1)
Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story
Shark Gangs
We Bought A Zoo
When Sharks Attack (S7)
World’s Deadliest Sharks
Disney+ Originals
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 210 “The Transformation”
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 104
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 112 “Rescue On Ryloth”
July 21
Disney+ Originals
Turner & Hooch – Episode 101, “Forever And A Dog”
Behind The Attraction – Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki
Monsters At Work – Episode 103, “The Damaged Room”
July 23
New Library Titles
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1) – Mickey The Brave!
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Holy Mole Mexico
Ice Age: The Meltdown
Shark Attack Files (S1)
Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)
Disney+ Originals
Playing With Sharks – Premiere
Stuntman – Premiere
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 211, “Showtime”
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 105
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 113 “Infested”
July 28
Disney+ Originals
Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts – Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life – Premiere
The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse – Batch 2 Premiere
Monsters At Work – Episode 104, “The Big Wazowskis”
Turner & Hooch – Episode 102, “A Good Day To Dog Hard”
July 30
New Library Titles
Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (S2)
Disney Sydney To The Max (S3)
Garfield
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Michigan’s Yooper Cuisine
Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover
Disney+ Originals
Jungle Cruise – Premiere
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 212, “Second Chances”
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 106
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 114, “War Mantle”
TV Shows and Movies Coming to Hulu in July 2021
July 1
The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 7 (MTV)
127 Hours (2010)
28 Days Later (2003)
28 Weeks Later (2007)
68 Kill (2017)
78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene (2017)
A Ciambra (2018)
The Adventures of Hercules (1985)
Almost Human (2014)
Alpha & Omega: Legend Of The Saw Toothed (2014)
American Gun (2005)
An Acceptable Loss (2019)
Australia (2008)
Bad Teacher (2011)
Band Aid (2017)
Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)
Beetlejuice (1988)
The Best Man (1999)
Better Living Through Chemistry (2014)
Big Fish (2003)
Bitter Harvest (2017)
Blue Sky (1994)
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
Breakdown (1997)
Bruno (2009)
Caddyshack (1980)
Caddyshack II (1988)
Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)
Carnage Park (2016)
Caveman (1981)
Chaplin (1992)
Chuck (2017)
The Chumscrubber (2005)
Citizen Jane: Battle for the City (2017)
Cliffhanger (1993)
The Condemned (2007)
Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)
The Conversation (1974)
Coyote Ugly (2000)
The Cured (2018)
Dangerous Minds (1995)
Dealin’ With Idiots (2013)
Dealt (2017)
Dear White People (2014)
Donnybrook (2019)
Dumb & Dumber (1994)
Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)
Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me (2014)
Eliminators (2016)
Enemy at the Gates (2001)
The Face of Love (2014)
Factotum (2006)
Fargo (1996)
The Feels (2017)
Fired Up! (2009)
Foxfire (1996)
Frank Serpico (2017)
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)
Free To Run (2016)
From Paris with Love (2010)
Galaxy Quest (1999)
The Gift (2000)
Gimme the Loot (2013)
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Gorp (1980)
Graduation (2017)
Grandma (2015)
Hellions (2015)
Hideaway (1995)
House of the Dead (2003)
House of the Dead 2 (2006)
The House That Jack Built (2018)
Housesitter (1992)
I Daniel Blake (2017)
I Do…Until I Don’t (2017)
I Remember You (2017)
Ice Age (2002)
In The Cut (2003)
Indignation (2016)
Intermission (2004)
Intolerable Cruelty (2003)
Johnny English (2003)
Knowing (2009)
The Ladies Man (2000)
Last Days Here (2012)
Let’s be Evil (2016)
Manic (2013)
The Mask (1994)
Maximum Risk (1996)
Mercury Rising (1998)
Morning Glory (2010)
Mystic Pizza (1988)
The Natural (1984)
Ode to Joy (2019)
Open Range (2003)
Open Water (2004)
Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)
Passage to Mars (2017)
Personal Shopper (2017)
The Polar Express (2004)
Rabid Dogs (2016)
Rebel in the Rye (2017)
Reno 911!: Miami : The Movie (2007)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
Robocop (1987)
Robocop 2 (1990)
Robocop 3 (1993)
Rookie of the Year (1993)
Seabiscuit (2003)
Shelley (2016)
Sightseers (2013)
Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
Sleepwalkers (1992)
Soldier Boyz (1995)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Somewhere (2010)
Sorority Row (2009)
Space Jam (1996)
Stand by Me (1986)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
Star Trek: First Contact (1996)
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)
The Stepfather (2009)
Stonewall (2015)
Stray (2020)
Sunshine (2005)
Super Troopers (2002)
Sweet Virginia (2017)
Taffin (1988)
Take Every Wave (2017)
Take Shelter (2011)
Taken (2009)
The Terminator (1984)
They Came Together (2014)
Thunderheart (1992)
Timeline (2003)
Tooth Fairy (2008)
Twisted (2004)
Underworld (2003)
Underworld Awakening (2012)
Underworld Evolution (2006)
Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)
Universal Soldier (1992)
The Unknown Girl (2017)
Walking Tall (1973)
Whip It (2009)
White Nights (1985)
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)
Wolves (2017)
July 2
Summer of Soul (2021) (Hulu Original)
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)
July 3
Flower of Evil: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)
I’ll Go To You When The Weather Is Fine: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)
More Than Friends: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)
Dreamcatcher (2021)
July 4
Leave no Trace (2018)
July 8
My Wife and Kids: Complete Series (ABC)
Murdoch Mysteries: Complete Season 13 (Acorn)
Papillon (2017)
July 9
This Way Up: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Grown-ish: Season 4 Premiere (Freeform)
Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar (2021)
In a World… (2013)
Moffie (2021)
July 10
47 Meters Down (2017)
July 12
Love Island UK: Season 7 Premiere (iTV)
July 14
Cleopatra in Space: Complete Season 1 (Peacock)
Cleopatra en el Espacio: Complete Season 1 (Peacock)
My All-American (2015)
July 15
American Horror Stories: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)
20,000 Days on Earth (2014)
A Field In England (2013)
The Act of Killing (2012)
Amira & Sam (2014)
Borgman (2013)
Bullhead (2011)
Cheap Thrills (2013)
The Complex: Lockdown (2020)
The Congress (2013)
The Connection (2014)
Enforcement (2021)
Exit Plan (2021)
The Final Member (2014)
The FP (2011)
I Declare War (2012)
The Keeping Room (2014)
Men & Chicken (2015)
Mood Indigo (2013)
Pieta (2012)
R100 (2013)
Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made (2015)
Wrong (2012)
July 16
McCartney 3,2,1: Documentary Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
July 17
Horimiya: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
July 22
Olympic Dreams featuring Jonas Brothers: Special (NBC)
July 26
The Artist (2011)
July 29
The Resort (2021)