Summer is coming on fast! We’re nearly halfway through June, and July is just around the corner. It will bring with it humidity, fireworks, BBQs, and new movies and TV shows on Disney+ and Hulu. So crack open a beer, fire up the grill, and check out the Best TV Shows and Movies Coming to Disney+ and Hulu in July 2021 below.

Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson‘s Black Widow finally has her own solo adventure. The film is a prequel – it kind of has to be – and also the start of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while the early reactions seem a bit mixed, at the very least we can take comfort in the fact that we have a new Florence Pugh movie to watch. Look for this on Disney+ on July 9, 2021.

Jungle Cruise

I haven’t seen Jungle Cruise yet, so I can’t speak to its quality. That said, my biggest hope is this ends up being a Mummy-esque adventure with comedy elements and charming stars. Dwayne Johnson is a very muscular riverboat captain who takes scientist Emily Blunt on a journey to find the Tree of Life. And hey, Jesse Plemons plays the villain and he uses a very thick German accent. That’s something. Jungle Cruise comes to Disney+ on July 30.

The Conversation

Francis Ford Coppola had a stunning run of films early in his career, and everyone has their own personal favorite. Mine is The Conversation, a film much smaller than The Godfather movies or Apocalypse Now, but just as incredible. Gene Hackman is a paranoid surveillance expert who gets wrapped up in a murder plot, resulting in a chilling slow-burn. The Conversation hits Hulu on July 1.

In the Cut

Criminally underrated, Jane Campion‘s In The Cut has Meg Ryan stepping out of her America’s sweetheart comfort zone, playing an English teacher who falls into a sexual relationship with a somewhat sleazy cop, played by Mark Ruffalo. In the midst of their sweaty, sexy romance, a murderer is lurking about chopping off women’s heads. Is it the teacher’s new cop lover? Maybe. Maybe not. Dark, moody, and visually alluring, In the Cut is one of those movies aching to be rediscovered. Find it on Hulu on July 1.

Personal Shopper

If you’re still one of those clowns who only associate Kristen Stewart with the Twilight movies, you need to get off your ass and watch Personal Shopper. Stewart plays a personal shopper for a movie star who also possesses the ability to see ghosts. Her twin brother has recently died, and she’s trying to contact his spirit. But in the midst of all that she ends up texting with a stranger who may or may not be a ghost and/or murderer. It’s all very mysterious and strange and sexy, and it’s the perfect showcase for Stewart’s talents. Watch it when it hits Hulu July 1.

TV Shows and Movies Coming to Disney+ in July 2021

July 2

New Library Titles

Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse

Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)

Disney Raven’s Home (S4)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)

Ep. Lush And Wild Puerto Rico

The Sandlot

The Sandlot 2

Disney+ Originals

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 208, “Most Likely To”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 110, “Common Ground”

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 102

July 7

Disney+ Originals

Monsters At Work – Premiere

Loki – New Episode

Marvel Studios Legends – Black Widow

July 9

New Library Titles

Disney Junior Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1)

Flicka

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – The Great Smoky Mountains

Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon

Orca Vs. Great White (AKA: Killer Whale Vs. Shark)

Rogue Shark (AKA: Rogue Jaws)

Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth

When Sharks Attack (S7)

World’s Biggest Bullshark

Disney+ Originals

Black Widow – Premiere

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 209, “Spring Break”

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 103

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 111, “Devil’s Deal”

July 14

Disney+ Originals

Loki – Finale

Monsters At Work – Episode 102, “Meet Mift”

July 16

New Library Titles

The Croc That Ate Jaws

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Incredible Iceland

Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S1)

Shark Attack Files (S1)

Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story

Shark Gangs

We Bought A Zoo

When Sharks Attack (S7)

World’s Deadliest Sharks

Disney+ Originals

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 210 “The Transformation”

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 104

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 112 “Rescue On Ryloth”

July 21

Disney+ Originals

Turner & Hooch – Episode 101, “Forever And A Dog”

Behind The Attraction – Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki

Monsters At Work – Episode 103, “The Damaged Room”

July 23

New Library Titles

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1) – Mickey The Brave!

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Holy Mole Mexico

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Shark Attack Files (S1)

Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)

Disney+ Originals

Playing With Sharks – Premiere

Stuntman – Premiere

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 211, “Showtime”

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 105

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 113 “Infested”

July 28

Disney+ Originals

Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts – Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life – Premiere

The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse – Batch 2 Premiere

Monsters At Work – Episode 104, “The Big Wazowskis”

Turner & Hooch – Episode 102, “A Good Day To Dog Hard”

July 30

New Library Titles

Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (S2)

Disney Sydney To The Max (S3)

Garfield

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Michigan’s Yooper Cuisine

Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover

Disney+ Originals

Jungle Cruise – Premiere

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 212, “Second Chances”

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 106

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 114, “War Mantle”

TV Shows and Movies Coming to Hulu in July 2021

July 1

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 7 (MTV)

127 Hours (2010)

28 Days Later (2003)

28 Weeks Later (2007)

68 Kill (2017)

78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene (2017)

A Ciambra (2018)

The Adventures of Hercules (1985)

Almost Human (2014)

Alpha & Omega: Legend Of The Saw Toothed (2014)

American Gun (2005)

An Acceptable Loss (2019)

Australia (2008)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Band Aid (2017)

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)

Beetlejuice (1988)

The Best Man (1999)

Better Living Through Chemistry (2014)

Big Fish (2003)

Bitter Harvest (2017)

Blue Sky (1994)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Breakdown (1997)

Bruno (2009)

Caddyshack (1980)

Caddyshack II (1988)

Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)

Carnage Park (2016)

Caveman (1981)

Chaplin (1992)

Chuck (2017)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

Citizen Jane: Battle for the City (2017)

Cliffhanger (1993)

The Condemned (2007)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

The Conversation (1974)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

The Cured (2018)

Dangerous Minds (1995)

Dealin’ With Idiots (2013)

Dealt (2017)

Dear White People (2014)

Donnybrook (2019)

Dumb & Dumber (1994)

Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)

Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me (2014)

Eliminators (2016)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

The Face of Love (2014)

Factotum (2006)

Fargo (1996)

The Feels (2017)

Fired Up! (2009)

Foxfire (1996)

Frank Serpico (2017)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Free To Run (2016)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

The Gift (2000)

Gimme the Loot (2013)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Gorp (1980)

Graduation (2017)

Grandma (2015)

Hellions (2015)

Hideaway (1995)

House of the Dead (2003)

House of the Dead 2 (2006)

The House That Jack Built (2018)

Housesitter (1992)

I Daniel Blake (2017)

I Do…Until I Don’t (2017)

I Remember You (2017)

Ice Age (2002)

In The Cut (2003)

Indignation (2016)

Intermission (2004)

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

Johnny English (2003)

Knowing (2009)

The Ladies Man (2000)

Last Days Here (2012)

Let’s be Evil (2016)

Manic (2013)

The Mask (1994)

Maximum Risk (1996)

Mercury Rising (1998)

Morning Glory (2010)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Natural (1984)

Ode to Joy (2019)

Open Range (2003)

Open Water (2004)

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)

Passage to Mars (2017)

Personal Shopper (2017)

The Polar Express (2004)

Rabid Dogs (2016)

Rebel in the Rye (2017)

Reno 911!: Miami : The Movie (2007)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Shelley (2016)

Sightseers (2013)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Sleepwalkers (1992)

Soldier Boyz (1995)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Somewhere (2010)

Sorority Row (2009)

Space Jam (1996)

Stand by Me (1986)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)

The Stepfather (2009)

Stonewall (2015)

Stray (2020)

Sunshine (2005)

Super Troopers (2002)

Sweet Virginia (2017)

Taffin (1988)

Take Every Wave (2017)

Take Shelter (2011)

Taken (2009)

The Terminator (1984)

They Came Together (2014)

Thunderheart (1992)

Timeline (2003)

Tooth Fairy (2008)

Twisted (2004)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld Awakening (2012)

Underworld Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)

Universal Soldier (1992)

The Unknown Girl (2017)

Walking Tall (1973)

Whip It (2009)

White Nights (1985)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Wolves (2017)

July 2

Summer of Soul (2021) (Hulu Original)

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)

July 3

Flower of Evil: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)

I’ll Go To You When The Weather Is Fine: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)

More Than Friends: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)

Dreamcatcher (2021)

July 4

Leave no Trace (2018)

July 8

My Wife and Kids: Complete Series (ABC)

Murdoch Mysteries: Complete Season 13 (Acorn)

Papillon (2017)

July 9

This Way Up: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Grown-ish: Season 4 Premiere (Freeform)

Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar (2021)

In a World… (2013)

Moffie (2021)

July 10

47 Meters Down (2017)

July 12

Love Island UK: Season 7 Premiere (iTV)

July 14

Cleopatra in Space: Complete Season 1 (Peacock)

Cleopatra en el Espacio: Complete Season 1 (Peacock)

My All-American (2015)

July 15

American Horror Stories: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

20,000 Days on Earth (2014)

A Field In England (2013)

The Act of Killing (2012)

Amira & Sam (2014)

Borgman (2013)

Bullhead (2011)

Cheap Thrills (2013)

The Complex: Lockdown (2020)

The Congress (2013)

The Connection (2014)

Enforcement (2021)

Exit Plan (2021)

The Final Member (2014)

The FP (2011)

I Declare War (2012)

The Keeping Room (2014)

Men & Chicken (2015)

Mood Indigo (2013)

Pieta (2012)

R100 (2013)

Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made (2015)

Wrong (2012)

July 16

McCartney 3,2,1: Documentary Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

July 17

Horimiya: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

July 22

Olympic Dreams featuring Jonas Brothers: Special (NBC)

July 26

The Artist (2011)

July 29

The Resort (2021)