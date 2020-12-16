Netflix has been missing a little of that Matt Groening magic. The Simpsons creator’s animated fantasy-comedy Disenchantment has seen quite a long gap since its second season aired on the streaming service in September 2019, with promises of a 2020 premiere for season 3 passing by. But Netflix has finally released an official trailer for Disenchantment season 3 revealing a January 2021 return for the fantasy-comedy series. Watch the trailer below.

Disenchantment Season 3 Trailer

Set in the medieval kingdom of Dreamland, Disenchantment follows the misadventures of the hard-drinking princess Bean as well as her spunky elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci. But those misadventures took a turn for the dark when the first half of season 1 saw the death a major character, and the descent of chaos upon Dreamland. Season 2 saw Princess Bean battling her way through hell and warding off her evil mother. And the third season — or Part 3, or whatever you want to call it — of Disenchantment is described thusly: “Bean must step up her princess game amid royal plots, deepening mysteries, King Zøg’s increasing instability and concerns about who will rule Dreamland.”

The third part is the last batch of the 20 renewed episodes that will delve deeper “into the un-fairytale’s mythology” as it “explores faraway worlds well beyond Dreamland.” From the looks of the trailer, that includes a steampunk-style land fittingly called Steamland, which causes a crisis for Bean in a sequence involving a revolving door, and more. But there is as much trouble at home as there is abroad, as Princess Bean must deal with conspirators looking to unseat her and steal her throne, including her evil mother.

The voice cast will feature the return of Abbi Jacobson as Bean, as well as John DiMaggio, Billy West and Maurice LaMarche, Eric Andre, Nat Faxon, and Tress MacNeille.

Disenchantment season 3 debuts on Netflix on January 15, 2021.