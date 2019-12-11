More Disenchantment is coming your way. With the second season of the Matt Groening animated fantasy-comedy series still fresh in our minds, Netflix has announced that part 3 is already on its way, with a Disenchantment part 3 release date set for 2020. A new promo announces the third part, which will be dealing with some intense mommy issues. Watch the Disenchantment part 3 release date promo below.

Disenchantment Part 3 Release Date

Set in the medieval kingdom of Dreamland, Disenchantment follows the misadventures of the hard-drinking princess Bean as well as her spunky elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci. But their fun misadventures take a turn for the serious when the end of the first half of season 1 indeed saw the death of a major character while chaos descended upon Dreamland. Part 2, which hit Netflix this September, saw the trio battling their way through hell, as Bean looked for a way to save her people and rescue her friends, while warding off her evil mother.

From the looks of the Part 3 teaser, Bean and her mother will finally have a face-off. But it won’t be a pleasant reunion for the young princess. The third part is the last batch of the 20 renewed episodes that will delve deeper “into the un-fairytale’s mythology” as it “explores faraway worlds well beyond Dreamland.”

The voice cast will feature the return of Abbi Jacobson as Bean, as well as John DiMaggio, Billy West and Maurice LaMarche, Eric Andre, Nat Faxon, and Tress MacNeille.