Adam Shankman (Hairspray) is helming the film. Shankman also worked on the script, along with Brigette Hales, Richard LaGravenese, Scott Neustadter, and Michael H. Weber. Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, who wrote songs for the first film, are back for the sequel, and so are cast members Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel.

The sequel finds Adams once again starring “as the hopelessly romantic and eternally optimistic Giselle now married and living in Monroeville; Patrick Dempsey as Giselle’s husband, the cynical pragmatist Robert Philip; James Marsden as the dashing but daft Prince Edward from Andalasia; Idina Menzel as Nancy Tremaine, the former dressmaker now married to Prince Edward; Maya Rudolph as Malvina, Giselle’s new adversary in Monroeville; Kolton Stewart as Malvina’s son; Yvette Nicole Brown as Rosalyn; Jayma Mays as Ruby; Oscar Nunez as Edgar; and introduces Gabriella Baldacchino as Robert Philip’s now-grown daughter, Morgan. Baldacchino, a 19-year-old from Glen Rock, New Jersey, makes her feature film debut in Disenchanted.”

The sequel “features the much-anticipated return of Giselle, the princess from the fairy tale world of Andalasia banished to Manhattan who found her real Princess Charming in divorce lawyer Robert Philip. 15 years later, Giselle moves to the suburb of Monroeville with Robert and their teenage daughter Morgan, where she must juggle the challenges that come with a new home and discover what happily ever after truly means to her and her new family.”

“Working again with Disney has been like coming home,” said Adam Shankman. “With Amy and this extraordinary cast, Alan and Stephen’s mind-blowing new score, and Barry and Disney’s support, I just hope to bring magic and joy to audiences around the world.”

Producer Barry Josephson added: “I guess dreams do come true…producing ‘Enchanted’ was the most rewarding film experience I’ve ever had. I’m so excited for Adam Shankman to begin filming Disenchanted. I want to thank everyone at Disney for supporting us all the way. Very special thanks to Amy Adams for deciding to play Giselle, the character she created again! And we are so fortunate to have this incredible cast!”

Disenchanted will debut exclusively on Disney+ in 2022, and hey, maybe the first movie will be on Disney+ by then, too.