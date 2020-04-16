Disney Offering Digital Flash Sale for ‘Star Wars’, Animated Classics, Sports Favorites & More from Now Through May
Posted on Thursday, April 16th, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
There are a lot of streaming offers out there to help pass the time with self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. But if you’re in the market to pick up some movies that you can keep (though not as assuredly as physical media), Disney will be offering a big discount on some of their most popular movies in the coming weeks from now through the month of May.
The discounted Disney movies started hitting this week with the likes of Napoleon Dynamite and The Devil Wears Prada, but the coming weeks include movies like the entire Star Wars saga, animated classics like Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast, sports favorites such as The Mighty Ducks franchise and Remember the Titans, family friendly hits like Night at the Museum and Ice Age, and even some adult blockbusters, including Con-Air and Die Hard. Get the full list of discounted Disney movies below.
Disney sent out a press release announcing collections of discounts from now through May 25. The movies will be available “starting at $4.99 for a limited time,” which means that they won’t all be that price. I’m betting some of the more recent movies will be a little more expensive, but exact pricing was not made available. Here’s the full list of movies that will be discounted along with their window of availability over the next month and a half.
April 14-20 – Feel Good Movies
Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Greatest Showman
- Napoleon Dynamite
- The Devil Wears Prada
- There’s Something About Mary
- Never Been Kissed
- Pretty Woman
- The Proposal (2009)
- The Sound of Music
- Under the Tuscan Sun
- 27 Dresses
- Little Miss Sunshine
- The Joy Luck Club
- An Affair to Remember
- Beaches
April 21-27 – Earth Day with Disneynature
Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD
- African Cats
- Bears
- Born In China
- Chimpanzee
- Earth
- Expedition China
- Ghost of the Mountains
- Monkey Kingdom
- Oceans
- Wings of Life
April 21-27 – Family Fun Flicks
Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD
- Ferdinand
- Alvin and the Chipmunks
- The Book of Life
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid
- Night at the Museum
- Ice Age
- Mrs. Doubtfire
- The Peanuts Movie
- Mr. Popper’s Penguins
- Thumbelina
- Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)
- Robots
- Marley & Me
- Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!
- Epic
April 28-May 4 – May The 4th
Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD
- Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope
- Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back
- Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi
- Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace
- Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones
- Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens
- Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi
- Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Bundle
May 5-11 – Game Changers
Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD
- Battle of the Sexes
- Bend It Like Beckham
- Goal! The Dream Begins
- Dodgeball
- Stick It
- Eddie the Eagle
- Rookie of the Year
- The Sandlot
- The Sandlot 2
- Free Solo
- The Art of Racing in the Rain
- Whip It
- Just Wright
- Drumline
- Fever Pitch
- Ford v Ferrari
- Remember the Titans
- Invincible
- Glory Road
- The Mighty Ducks
- D2: The Mighty Ducks
- D3: The Mighty Ducks
- McFarland USA
- Miracle (2004)
- The Rookie
- The Greatest Game Ever Played
May 12-18 – Action Movies
Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD
- Armageddon
- The A-Team
- Con Air
- Die Hard
- Enemy of the State
- Fight Club
- Gone in 60 Seconds
- Speed
- Kingsman: The Secret Service
- Man on Fire
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Pearl Harbor
- Real Steel
- Red Sparrow
- Tombstone
May 19-25 – Princess Collection
Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD
- Aladdin (1992)
- The Beauty and the Beast (1991)
- Brave
- Cinderella (1950)
- The Little Mermaid
- Moana
- Pocahontas
- The Princess and the Frog
- Sleeping Beauty
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Tangled