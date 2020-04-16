There are a lot of streaming offers out there to help pass the time with self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. But if you’re in the market to pick up some movies that you can keep (though not as assuredly as physical media), Disney will be offering a big discount on some of their most popular movies in the coming weeks from now through the month of May.

The discounted Disney movies started hitting this week with the likes of Napoleon Dynamite and The Devil Wears Prada, but the coming weeks include movies like the entire Star Wars saga, animated classics like Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast, sports favorites such as The Mighty Ducks franchise and Remember the Titans, family friendly hits like Night at the Museum and Ice Age, and even some adult blockbusters, including Con-Air and Die Hard. Get the full list of discounted Disney movies below.

Disney sent out a press release announcing collections of discounts from now through May 25. The movies will be available “starting at $4.99 for a limited time,” which means that they won’t all be that price. I’m betting some of the more recent movies will be a little more expensive, but exact pricing was not made available. Here’s the full list of movies that will be discounted along with their window of availability over the next month and a half.

April 14-20 – Feel Good Movies

Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Greatest Showman

Napoleon Dynamite

The Devil Wears Prada

There’s Something About Mary

Never Been Kissed

Pretty Woman

The Proposal (2009)

The Sound of Music

Under the Tuscan Sun

27 Dresses

Little Miss Sunshine

The Joy Luck Club

An Affair to Remember

Beaches

April 21-27 – Earth Day with Disneynature

Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD

African Cats

Bears

Born In China

Chimpanzee

Earth

Expedition China

Ghost of the Mountains

Monkey Kingdom

Oceans

Wings of Life

April 21-27 – Family Fun Flicks

Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD

Ferdinand

Alvin and the Chipmunks

The Book of Life

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Night at the Museum

Ice Age

Mrs. Doubtfire

The Peanuts Movie

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

Thumbelina

Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Robots

Marley & Me

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!

Epic

April 28-May 4 – May The 4th

Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens

Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Bundle

May 5-11 – Game Changers

Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD

Battle of the Sexes

Bend It Like Beckham

Goal! The Dream Begins

Dodgeball

Stick It

Eddie the Eagle

Rookie of the Year

The Sandlot

The Sandlot 2

Free Solo

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Whip It

Just Wright

Drumline

Fever Pitch

Ford v Ferrari

Remember the Titans

Invincible

Glory Road

The Mighty Ducks

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

McFarland USA

Miracle (2004)

The Rookie

The Greatest Game Ever Played

May 12-18 – Action Movies

Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD

Armageddon

The A-Team

Con Air

Die Hard

Enemy of the State

Fight Club

Gone in 60 Seconds

Speed

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Man on Fire

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Pearl Harbor

Real Steel

Red Sparrow

Tombstone

May 19-25 – Princess Collection

Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD