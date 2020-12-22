Among the plethora of Star Wars content headed to Disney+ over the next two to three years is the return of Rebel Alliance fighter Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Actor Diego Luna is reprising his role in Andor, a spin-off series that will take place before the events Rogue One, which ended with every major character dead. In fact, Diego Luna recently revealed that the sacrifice that Cassian Andor made will have a big influence the driving force of the Andor series.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Diego Luna talked about how what we learned about Cassian Andor throughout Rogue One makes him a fascinating character to explore in much greater depth:

“I think it’s really interesting to tell a story even though we know where it ends. The way you can approach a story like this inevitably takes you into a deeper process of reflection. I tend to use that word a lot. So once you know what Cassian is capable of, then there’s room for so much exploration, and that’s something that excites me a lot as an actor. I think the format of a series is amazing because we have a lot of time to explore all those layers.”

Not only does Cassian Andor sacrifice himself at the end of Rogue One, but he also kills Rebel informant Tivik in-situ in order to keep the Rebel Alliance safe. If the Empire were to get ahold of his informant, then everything they’ve been fighting for would be for nothing. In the grand scheme of things, it makes perfect sense, but the act of killing someone for a greater cause is still something that resonates strongly, especially for the person pulling the trigger. That’s something Diego Luna is anxious to explore in Andor. The actor added:

“What happens in Rogue One is something we can actually reflect on, and what’s behind something like [sacrificing an informant]. I think it’s a very interesting challenge, the one we have in front of us. So I’m really excited to go back to that character because I really enjoyed playing him, and I was really happy with what the film represents. Rogue One was a story of regular people. It was regular people doing incredible things, and in a way, it’s a film that reminds us of the power we all have if we have a conviction. So, yeah, I feel blessed to have the chance to revisit this role.”

Indeed, one of the aspects of Rogue One that makes it feel much more gritty than the original Star Wars trilogy is that we don’t have any Jedi using the Force or fighting with lightsabers (except for that menacing appearance by Darth Vader at the end). There’s not a “Chosen One” arc. And these aren’t the top tier heroes like we’ve seen across three film trilogies – these are the Rebels doing the dirty work to take down the Empire at any cost. And that’s what makes Rogue One so interesting.

Joining Diego Luna in Andor will be Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Stellan Skarsgård, Kyle Soller, and Adria Arjona. Though it hasn’t been confirmed, it’s expected that Alan Tudyk will return as the droid K-2SO. However, considering that’s an entirely digital character, that might be too expensive, even for a Star Wars TV series.

Andor is executive produced by Tony Gilroy and it’s slated to arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2022.