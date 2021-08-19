Though Simu Liu had been around the business long before Marvel came knocking at his door, most fans likely weren’t familiar with the actor when he was first cast as the lead in the soon-to-be-released Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. As is usually the case in this age of social media, Liu’s Twitter account was quickly uncovered, and, to the delight of many, a fun surprise was laying in wait. Years ago, he’d tweeted about wanting to play Shang-Chi and then watched as his self-fancast came true!

During a press conference for the upcoming Marvel movie, the Marvel brass were asked whether or not they had actually seen that tweet prior to casting Liu. The answer is…a little disappointing.

First, let’s set the stage.

At the time, Liu was starring in the third season of the television sitcom Kim’s Convenience, by far his longest-running and most high-profile job. Rumors had been making their way around nerd circles that Marvel was looking to cast Shang-Chi, a relatively little-known superhero from the comics with the distinction of being Asian-American. In the spur of the moment, Liu fired up his phone and sent out a facetious tweet about putting his name into the mix. Check it out below:

OK @Marvel, are we gonna talk or what #ShangChi — Simu Liu (???) (@SimuLiu) December 3, 2018

Fast forward a few years later, and Simu Liu was announced for the role at Comic-Con and hasn’t looked back. Until now, that is, when the question was posed as to whether that tweet might have gotten the ball rolling. According to Marvel President Kevin Feige, director Destin Daniel Cretton, and Liu himself, the answer seems to be a resounding no. Feige responds:

“I did not see that. Unfortunately, Simu, it was not your tweeting, it was your acting ability, your constant professionalism and the multiple reads and meetings that you did. Now did Sarah Finn see that, our casting director, I don’t know the answer.”

Cretton then chimes in with, “I don’t think so. But I do think the universe saw that.” Liu puts a nice button on the amusing exchange by remarking, “So the narrative still holds true. Speak it into the universe and it will come true.”

Too Good to be True

Ah well, it’s a fun story regardless! Funny enough, that wasn’t even the first time Liu tweeted to Marvel in an uncannily prophetic way. Liu has never been shy about his social media postings, even to the point of calling out the boss over some offensive remarks, but it hasn’t always been negative. Here’s another years-old tweet, coming only months after the release of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. As the kids say these days, no lies detected.

Hey @Marvel, great job with Cpt America and Thor. Now how about an Asian American hero? — Simu Liu (???) (@SimuLiu) July 17, 2014

Suffice to say, it was a happy ending for everyone involved.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings comes to theaters near you on September 3, 2021.