Just what the hell is Dial Code Santa Claus? It’s a recently rediscovered French film in which a young boy dresses up like Rambo in order to fight a killer Santa Claus. Really, that should be all you need to know to sell you on this movie, but just in case you need more, you can watch the Dial Code Santa Claus trailer below. American Genre Film Archive (AGFA) and Alamo Drafthouse will be rolling the movie out to theaters just in time for the holiday season.

Dial Code Santa Claus Trailer

Well, this looks amazing. Before Home Alone, there was this film – in which a young boy does battle with someone out to get him on Christmas. Did Home Alone rip this movie off? Maybe! Or maybe it was all a coincidence. Dial Code Santa Claus was “previously available only via VHS bootlegs.” The film had a worldwide distribution, but never made it to America. Until now.

The movie had its North American Premiere at this year’s Fantastic Fest, where it went by the name Deadly Games. Our own Jacob Hall saw it there, and called it a “long-lost Christmas horror gem,” adding:

“To say “this shit is nuts” would be an understatement. It would be tempting to call this a more brutal version of Home Alone, but as Manzor reminded the audience after the screening, Deadly Games was made before that film…and it was widely seen in Hollywood even though it was never properly released, with Steven Spielberg numbering among its biggest fans…”

Dial Code Santa Claus begins screening today, so if you’re lucky enough to live by a theater showing the film, you should make an effort to check it out. Here’s the upcoming screening schedule.

