As far as I’m concerned, Alex Garland is two for two as a director so far. Both Ex Machina and Annihilation are fantastic, challenging, mesmerizing movies, so I’m naturally very excited to see what he does with Devs, his tech thriller TV series which debuts in a couple of months. And I’m even more excited about the show after seeing its first full trailer, which FX released online today. Check it out below to remind you how badly you’ve needed some Nick Offerman in your life.

Devs Trailer

Devs is an eight-episode sci-fi series which stars Sonoya Mizuno (Ex Machina), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation), Jin Ha (Jesus Christ Superstar Live), Zach Grenier (Fight Club), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences), Cailee Spaeny (Pacific Rim Uprising), and Alison Pill (Snowpiercer).

“[Devs is] a sort of science fiction,” Garland previously said about the series, “but it’s a much more technology based sci-fi whereas Annihilation is a more hallucinogenic form of sci-fi and more fantastical form of sci-fi. This is slightly more in common with projects I’ve worked on like Ex Machina or Never Let Me Go, which are taking something about our world now – not our world in the future, but our world as it is right now – and then drawing sort of inferences and conclusions from it.”

/Film attended a New York Comic-Con panel last year where Garland spoke even more about the show. He said he was “really interested to know what it would be like to have eight hours to tell a story rather than two”, and how he was “sick” of making movies at the time. “On a personal level, I thought, ‘Maybe television is a better home for me.’ I was sick of it. There’s something about the concept of cinema and box office weekends and I thought, ‘Maybe this isn’t for me.'” While I hope he returns to making movies one day, I can’t deny that I’m super excited to see what he does here with a different set of storytelling confines.

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

Devs follows the story of a young software engineer, Lily Chan, who investigates the secretive development division of her employer which she believes is behind her boyfriend’s murder.

Devs premieres on March 5, 2020 exclusively on FX on Hulu, a new digital hub on Hulu which will be the home for some new shows as well as more than 40 previous and current FX series.