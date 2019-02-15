Detective Pikachu is sarcastic, self-loathing, addicted to caffeine, and seems to have lost his memory. In other words, he’s just like us! The latest Detective Pikachu TV spot gives us a better idea of the troubles plaguing Pikachu (he must solve the mystery of Tim Goodman’s missing father…but not before he solves himself) and shows off some first looks at other familiar Pokemon rendered in horrifyingly realistic CGI.

Detective Pikachu TV Spot

The first trailer was chock full of Pokemon and Easter eggs from every generation, but the latest TV spot teases even more to come.

The newest Pokemon to take the spotlight in this spot: Growlithe and Lickitung. Growlithe only appears in the corner of the shot at the bar with Pikachu (Ryan Reynolds) and Tim (Justice Smith), but Lickitung gets a shot to himself where he rolls out his super-long, kind of disgusting, tongue. In the Pokédex, Lickitung’s tongue is described as running 6-and-a-half feet when fully extended — taller than the average human! While cute and quirky in the anime, it only comes off as deeply unsettling in this TV spot, which lets us see that tongue unfurl in painstaking detail. Look at that thing go.

Here is the official synopsis for Detective Pikachu:

The story begins when ace private eye Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.

Detective Pikachu opens in theaters on May 10, 2019.