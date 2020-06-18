Prank Sinatra has done it again. He’s fooled us into thinking that this isn’t actually a New Girl sequel where Winston and Allie are doing some weird roleplay, in which she is a sad, desperate single and he’s an aloof blind date. But that seems to be all there is to Desperados, a new Netflix comedy starring Nasim Pedrad. Pedrad stars as the aforementioned sad, desperate single woman who meets her dream man (Robbie Amell) but sends him a drunk, rude email after he disappears on her for five days. When she realizes her mistake, she flies to Mexico to engage in some classic rom-com hijinks and brings a bad blind date (Pedrad’s New Girl love interest Lamorne Morris) into it. Watch the Desperados trailer below.

Desperados Trailer

Desperados lures us in with an exciting New Girl reunion between Nasim Pedrad and Lamorne Morris, who played a couple in the Fox sitcom, and gives us a sadly by-the-numbers romantic-comedy. There’s your sad, desperate single lady, there’s your aloof blind date, and there’s your wine-drinking best friends (Anna Camp and Sarah Burns) who encourage all your bad decisions. And of course, there’s your email-deleting hijinks, after Pedrad’s character send an embarrassing email to her new boyfriend and decides to fix things by flying to Mexico, where an old blind date happens to be.

There doesn’t seem to be much to Desperados beyond the trailer, which appears to tell us the whole story. With Pedrad and Morris reuniting in this film, it’s pretty clear that Pedrad’s character will get in enough hijinks with her mean blind date that they will realize they were meant for each other after all. It feels like the female-centric counterpart to Netflix’s David Spade-starring comedy The Wrong Missy, which apparently wasn’t very good either. But at least Desperados seems like it will be less blatantly offensive than The Wrong Missy, and gives us Pedrad and Morris (unusually cool and collected in this role for those of used to his outlandish character from New Girl) together again. Directed by LP and written by Ellen Rapoport, Desperados also stars Heather Graham.

Here is the synopsis for Desperados:

A panicked young woman (Nasim Pedrad) and her two best friends (Anna Camp & Sarah Burns) fly to Mexico to delete a ranting email she sent to her new boyfriend. On arrival, they run into her former beau (Lamorne Morris), who soon gets caught up in their frantic scheme.

Desperados premieres on Netflix on July 3, 2020.