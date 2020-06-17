We can all agree that Deep Blue Sea is a fun movie, right? Is it a masterpiece? Oh, heavens, no! But it’s an entertaining yarn about genetically enhanced sharks chowing down on some unlucky humans, and sometimes, that’s all you need. Believe it or not, there’s a Deep Blue Sea sequel that went right to home media. And now, there’s another sequel. That’s right, it’s time for Deep Blue Sea 3, baby. We are truly #blessed.

Deep Blue Sea 3 Trailer

Released in 1999, Deep Blue Sea followed a group of folks trapped in an underwater research facility, stalked by sharks. And not just any sharks. These were smart sharks. And they were hungry. It’s a very dumb movie, but it’s also a fun watch, and features an incredible scene where Samuel L. Jackson is about to make a big, rousing speech, only to be cut-off when a shark jumps out of the water and eats him. It also featured a theme-song – by co-star LL Cool J – featuring the lyrics “Deepest, bluest, my hat is like a shark’s fin.”

Deep Blue Sea didn’t exactly cry out for a sequel, but it got one anyway, with 2018’s Deep Blue Sea 2. In that follow-up film, “a shark conservationist is hired to consult on a top-secret project involving genetically-enhanced bull sharks funded by a pharmaceutical billionaire. However, the highly intelligent super-sharks turn on their masters and begin to pick them off one by one.”

I’ll confess I haven’t watched Deep Blue Sea 2, which puts me at a disadvantage, because now there’s a Deep Blue Sea 3. In this threequel, “Emma Collins, an eminent marine biologist, and her crew have set up a mid-ocean laboratory over a sunken island town in the ocean where they are observing the first known Great White mating area. Unfortunately, the enhanced Bull Sharks that escaped in Deep Blue Sea 2 are also there with their own evolutionary goal: cross-breeding with the bigger faster Great Whites. The mission’s patron, Richard Lowell, believes that the Bull Sharks contain the key to intelligence enhancement, which he secretly intends to sell for big profits. Now, Emma and her crew are trapped on crumbling stilt houses mere feet over the ocean, caught between predators above and below the water.”

Deep Blue Sea 3 stars Tania Raymonde as Emma Collins, “a marine biologist who is committed to making the world a better place” and Nathaniel Buzolic as “an ex-boyfriend who has chosen money over ethics.” Other cast includes Emerson Brooks, Bren Foster, and Reina Aoi as Miya, “a grad student who is part of Emma’s small research team that is working on an island sinking in the Mozambique channel.” John Pogue directs a script by Dirk Blackman.

Deep Blue Sea 3 swims onto digital July 28, and on Blu-ray/DVD on August 25.