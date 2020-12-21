Everyone is ready to get the hell out of 2020. It’s been one of the worst years in recent memory, and it deserves to be shot into the sun. Unfortunately, some of the nastiness of 2020 will linger into early 2021 as we continue to battle the coronavirus pandemic, but Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker and executive producer Annabel Jones have something to help us cope. At the end of this month, they’re releasing a mockumentary called Death to 2020 that will recount the terrible events of this year with a satirical edge. See what we’re talking about in the full trailer below.

Death to 2020 Trailer

Death to 2020 will have talking heads featuring Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Leslie Jones, Diane Morgan, Cristin Milioti, and Joe Keery. However, they won’t all be playing themselves, but rather various experts who are providing perspective on the trainwreck and shitshow that was 2020. Though, as Leslie Jones’ character admits, that label is a little unfair to actual trains and shit.

This looks exactly the kind of cinematic therapy we need after everything we’ve been through this year. Lisa Kudrow is playing some kind of conservative pundit, Tracey Ullman is seen as the Queen of England, Samson Kayo appears to be talking about Donald Trump in a biological sense, and Hugh Grant is playing some kind of intellectual who wants to keep his alcohol just out of the shot. The documentary looks to cover everything from the pandemic to protests in the streets, as well as the mind-numbing political scene. Nothing is off limits.

My only concern with a project like this is whether or not it’s too early to effectively satirize the events of this year, even in mockumentary form. This truly was a painful year, and I just don’t know if general audiences are ready for something like this. It’s timely for sure, but will it be received with open arms? Maybe people are so desperate to leave this year behind that looking at this dumpster fire in the rearview mirror will help us move forward.

2020: A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn’t make it up… but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a little something to add. Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.

Death to 2020 will be available on Netflix starting on December 27, 2020.