A full Deadwood: The Movie trailer is here, and it does not disappoint. The cast is together again, older, wiser, and angrier. Some thirteen years after the original series was cancelled, HBO has given David Milch’s grungy, brilliant Western a second chance to end things right. Many of us thought this moment would never come, but now it’s almost here. Watch the Deadwood: The Movie trailer below.

Deadwood: The Movie Trailer

I can’t stress this enough: hook this movie to my veins. I was a huge fan of Deadwood. In fact, I think it’s second only to The Sopranos as one of HBO’s very best shows. But despite critical praise, Deadwood was cancelled after three seasons, primarily due to budgetary reasons. After the cancellation, creator David Milch teased the prospect of a movie to wrap things up. But the movie never materialized, and as the years ticked on, it seemed unlikely the Deadwood film would ever come to be.

But now it’s real, and we’re going to get to see it very soon. In the movie, “former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested and old wounds are reopened, as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought.” Nearly the entire original cast is back: Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, Molly Parker, Paula Malcomson, John Hawkes, Anna Gunn, Dayton Callie, Brad Dourif, Robin Weigert, William Sanderson, Kim Dickens, Gerald McRaney, Sean Bridgers, W. Earl Brown and Keone Young.

I was already sold on this, but I’m loving the weary vibe trailer. Everyone here looks older (because they are) and more worn-down by life. The passage of time is going to be fully felt here, since the movie is set 10 years after the events of season 3.

“Certain complications were present throughout, and compounded as time progressed,” Milch said regarding his process writing the film. “I’m thankful to report my writing process has remained largely as it was. Each day is as it comes. We endeavor to meet life on life’s terms — not impose our ambitions on it, to be useful within the present moment.” Daniel Minahan directs from Milch’s script.

Deadwood: The Movie premieres on May 31 at 8:00 pm. (ET/PT)