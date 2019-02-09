Fans have been waiting a long time to see a Deadwood movie bring David Milch‘s western world back to HBO. The series ended in 2006, but chatter about a movie kept emerging on and off over the past few years. Amazingly, production actually began last fall, and fans won’t have to wait very long before they get to see what’s happening 10 years following the events of the series finale in Deadwood, South Dakota.

Deadline has confirmed the Deadwood movie release date will fall sometime in the spring of 2019. That’s when HBO Programming President Casey Bloys thought the film might arrive back when it was announced officially last summer, and it sounds like the timeline has been right on the money. That will make the movie eligible for Emmy consideration in 2019.

Considering April is when Game of Thrones will return for its final season, it sounds like spring is going to be a big season for HBO. Perhaps there’s a chance the Deadwood movie will arrive on the coattails of the series finale of the hit fantasy series. After all, the film is being directed by Game of Thrones helmer Daniel Minahan.

There aren’t a lot of details out there about the Deadwood movie right now, but much of the original cast is returning, including Ian McShane (Al Swearengen), Timothy Olyphant (Seth Bullock), Molly Parker (Alma Ellsworth), Paula Malcomson (Trixie), John Hawkes (Sol Star), Anna Gunn (Martha Bullock), Dayton Callie (Charlie Utter), Brad Dourif (Doc Cochran), Robin Weigert (“Calamity” Jane Canary), William Sanderson (E.B. Farnum), Kim Dickens (Joanie Stubbs) and Gerald McRaney (George Hearst).

HBO has said this about the Deadwood movie before, “Former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested and old wounds are reopened, as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought.”

Stay tuned for a more specific release date in the coming months.