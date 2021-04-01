It’s April 1, and the folks at Mondo are embracing the chaos of the day alongside everyone’s favorite fourth wall-breaking, wise-cracking Marvel superhero. The pop culture art and collectibles company has declared today “April Pool’s Day,” celebrating the 30th birthday of Deadpool with a trio of special releases. The coolest of the bunch is a new expansion for the Unmatched board series (which Mondo produces alongside Restoration Games), which lets you bring the Merc With a Mouth into the game alongside legendary characters, pop culture icons, and yes, other Marvel superheroes.

We’re pleased to debut exclusive images from the expansion, including a close look at the set’s unique (and very funny) art. And if board games aren’t your thing, Mondo is also releasing a new poster and enamel pin to add to your collections. Check it all out below.

All three of these releases will hit Mondo’s online store today, with Unmatched: Deadpool and the enamel pin being available at 10:30 A.M. CST. The poster, which will be limited and will go fast, arrives at 11:00 A.M. CST.

Unmatched: Deadpool

I’ve written before about how Unmatched is one of the most clever and satisfying board games on the market. The game lets you send all kinds of characters into tabletop combat against each other in duels that scratches a nerdy itch, and it does so with clever card play, fascinating tactical decisions, and gorgeous components. It’s the kind of “simple but deep” board game you need in your life.

So naturally, Deadpool is here to make a mess of it. In a fun way.

While the plastic miniature for Deadpool is typical for the game (typical meaning: it looks great and captures the spirit of the character), it’s the card art that stands out. Leaning into Deadpool’s persona as a smart-ass who is very aware that he’s a comic book character, the set comes from a superhero who knows he’s in a board game – each of his cards is a card from a previous Unmatched set that has been literally vandalized to apply to Deadpool. It’s outstanding graphic design from artists Jason Taylor and Lindsay Daviau that is amusing on its own, but especially amusing for Unmatched veterans.

Check out a few cards below. And note how some cards include hilariously unnecessary rules alongside the ones that actually apply to gameplay. After all, this is Deadpool we’re talking about.

Like the previously released Bruce lee set, the Deadpool expansion, designed by Restoration Games’ Justin D. Jacobson and Rob Daviau, is not a standalone game – it is a single character and card deck that can be combined with any other Unmatched game. Other Unmatched sets, which run the gamut from licensed characters like the cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer to literary icons and mythical heroes, are available from Mondo, Restoration Games, and most retailers who sell board games.

Yes, this means Deadpool can finally fight Bigfoot, as the board game gods intended.

Unmatched: Deadpool will hit Mondo’s online store today at 10:30 A.M. CST and will cost $18. It is expected to ship in July.

Deadpool Poster and Pin

Of course, it wouldn’t be a proper Mondo celebration without a poster, and they’ve got you covered. Artist Justin Harder has designed a new poster that goes for sale on Mondo’s online store today at 11:00 A.M. CST. They’re only printing 275 of these, so make sure you’re ready to act and act quickly if you want to snag one. The poster costs $50.

And if you want to wear your Deadpool pride around town, you can pick up this new pin designed by Sam Turner. It’ll cost you $10 and will be available on Mondo’s online store at 10:30 A.M. CST.