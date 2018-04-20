Deadpool 2 Peter Twitter

The biggest breakout star of the new Deadpool 2 trailer wasn’t Deadpool or Cable. Instead, it was Peter, the average-seeming individual played by Catastrophe star Rob Delaney. If you . need more Peter action, you’re in luck: the character has his own (verified) Twitter account.

While I’m a bit of a Deadpool agnostic, I was pleasantly surprised by the new Deadpool 2 trailer. The joke that got the biggest laugh out of me came at the end: after a score of superheroes have been introduced, an ordinary guy named Peter shows up and asks to join Deadpool’s X-Force team. Rather than turn him away, Deadpool welcomes him aboard, leading to a moment where Peter is skydiving. Here’s the Peter scene isolated from the rest of the trailer, just in case you want to watch it again.

Based on the trailer alone it’s clear Peter will be the breakout character of the film, and the Deadpool marketing department is leaning into this. They’ve created an official Peter Twitter account, which gives us more insight into the character (sort of).

“Husband. Experienced Apiarist (Beekeeper). I like sports and grilling on my deck. DM for info,” says Peter’s bio. One of the most amusing things about this Twitter account is the fact that the first Tweet was posted back on March 24, which means this account was hiding in plain sight this whole time (unless it was set in private mode).

From here, the Tweets offer more insight into Peter’s personal life, ranging from his admiration for his wife, his disappointment that Frasier (or Frazier, as Peter spells it) is no longer on the air, to his love of Sketchers Shape-Ups.

Peter also offers us a glimpse into beekeeping lifestyle.

My biggest takeaway from this Twitter account is that the humor here is much funnier than anything that happened in the first Deadpool, and if this is a reflection of the humor on display in Deadpool 2, the film is in good shape. My second biggest takeaway? Peter is a very nice man.

It’s worth noting that Rob Delaney’s real Twitter account is pretty damn funny on its own, although most of the tweets are probably inappropriate to include in this post. Here’s one that’s Deadpool related, though.

Deadpool 2, starring Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Jack Kesy, Stefan Kapi?i?, and Rob Delaney, opens on May 18, 2018.

