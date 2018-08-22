Since the character of Deadpool already makes fun of himself and is self-referential enough to take the wind out of the sails of a movie mocking web series like Honest Trailers (not to mention appearing in his own Honest Trailer for the first movie), there’s only one thing to do: bring in Deadpool to make fun of Honest Trailers.

The Deadpool 2 Honest Trailer gets interrupted by Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, and he totally hijacks the video to take jabs at Honest Trailers by mocking whatever internet company owns them this week and mocking the more cliche elements of each of their videos. It’s actually pretty clever.

Watch the Deadpool 2 Honest Trailer

It’s great that Ryan Reynolds takes the time to have fun with Honest Trailers like this, and it’s equally as cool that Screen Junkies is willing to make fun of themselves in this way too. Not only do they take licks for the tropes of Honest Trailers, but they even take a jab for their old obsession with “bewbs” back when they were much more bro-focused. But hey, they’ve still won some Emmys, so whatever.

However, it’s a little disappointing that we don’t get to actually make fun of Deadpool 2, which probably could use some jokes made at its expense for being a little long, fridging Wade Wilson’s girlfriend played by Morena Baccarin. Maybe there will be an Honest Trailer for the recently released Deadpool 2 Super Duper Cut sometime down the road, but we won’t hold our breath.