If Deadpool 2 wasn’t naughty and uncouth enough for you, you’re in luck! A Deadpool 2 extended cut is going to make its way to Blu-ray soon. And that’s not all – the extended cut will also screen at San Diego Comic-Con. Insert self-referential and/or innuendo-laced joke here! More on the Deadpool 2 extended cut below.

Deadpool 2 kicked off the summer movie season this year, and made a ton of money in the process. It was also surprisingly good! I personally was not a fan of the first Deadpool, but I found this sequel to be highly enjoyableDeadpool 2 is making its way to Blu-ray very soon, and it’s coming fully loaded. When Deadpool 2 hits Blu-ray and digital in August, you’ll have a chance to see “The Deadpool 2 Super Duper $@%!#& Cut”, featuring 15 minutes of brand-new action and jokes. The Blu will also feature a gag reel, a feature on Easter Eggs in the film, commentary from star Ryan Reynolds, director David Leitch, and writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, and more.

Deadpool 2 hits digital on August 7 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD August 21, 2018. The full list of special features is below.

DEADPOOL 2 4K ULTRA HD + BLU-RAY + DIGITAL (INCLUDES THEATRICAL VERSION AND SUPER DUPER $@%!#& CUT)

4K Bonus Features

  • Audio Commentary by Ryan Reynolds, David Leitch, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Theatrical Version Only)

Blu-ray Bonus Features

  • Gag Reel
  • Deleted/Extended Scenes
  • Until Your Face Hurts: Alt Takes
  • Deadpool’s Lips are Sealed: Secrets and Easter Eggs
  • The Most Important X-Force Member
  • Deadpool Family Values: Cast of Characters
  • David Leitch Not Lynch: Directing DP2
  • Roll with the Punches: Action and Stunts
  • The Deadpool Prison Experiment
  • Chess with Omega Red
  • Swole and Sexy
  • “3-Minute Monologue”
  • Audio Commentary by Ryan Reynolds, David Leitch, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Theatrical Version Only)
  • Deadpool’s Fun Sack 2
  • Stills (28 Images)

DEADPOOL 2 BLU-RAY + DIGITAL (INCLUDES THEATRICAL VERSION AND SUPER DUPER $@%!#& CUT)

Blu-ray Bonus Features

DEADPOOL 2 DVD (THEATRICAL VERSION)

DVD Bonus Features

  • Gag Reel
  • Deadpool’s Fun Sack 2
  • Stills (28 Images)

Deadpool 2 blu cover

If you’re too impatient to wait that long, and are attending Comic-Con this year, you’re in luck. There will be a Deadpool 2 panel at Hall H this year, and later, there will be a screening of the full extended cut. Here’s the info:

DEADPOOL 2 IN HALL H
WHEN
Saturday, June 21
5:15pm – 6:15pm

WHERE
San Diego Convention Center, Hall H

WHAT
Prepare for the ultimate superhero landing as Deadpool and pals drop into Hall H for an hour of maximum effort. Expect dirty jokes, broken fourth walls, maybe some spandex and real, live unicorns! (Panel may not actually include mythical creatures.)

THE DEADPOOL 2 SUPER DUPER $@%!#& CUT WORLD PREMIERE
WHEN
Saturday, June 21
9:30pm

WHERE
Horton Grand Theatre
444 Fourth Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

