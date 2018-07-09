If Deadpool 2 wasn’t naughty and uncouth enough for you, you’re in luck! A Deadpool 2 extended cut is going to make its way to Blu-ray soon. And that’s not all – the extended cut will also screen at San Diego Comic-Con. Insert self-referential and/or innuendo-laced joke here! More on the Deadpool 2 extended cut below.

Deadpool 2 kicked off the summer movie season this year, and made a ton of money in the process. It was also surprisingly good! I personally was not a fan of the first Deadpool, but I found this sequel to be highly enjoyable. Deadpool 2 is making its way to Blu-ray very soon, and it’s coming fully loaded. When Deadpool 2 hits Blu-ray and digital in August, you’ll have a chance to see “The Deadpool 2 Super Duper $@%!#& Cut”, featuring 15 minutes of brand-new action and jokes. The Blu will also feature a gag reel, a feature on Easter Eggs in the film, commentary from star Ryan Reynolds, director David Leitch, and writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, and more.

Deadpool 2 hits digital on August 7 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD August 21, 2018. The full list of special features is below.

DEADPOOL 2 4K ULTRA HD + BLU-RAY + DIGITAL (INCLUDES THEATRICAL VERSION AND SUPER DUPER $@%!#& CUT)

4K Bonus Features

Audio Commentary by Ryan Reynolds, David Leitch, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Theatrical Version Only)

Blu-ray Bonus Features

Gag Reel

Deleted/Extended Scenes

Until Your Face Hurts: Alt Takes

Deadpool’s Lips are Sealed: Secrets and Easter Eggs

The Most Important X-Force Member

Deadpool Family Values: Cast of Characters

David Leitch Not Lynch: Directing DP2

Roll with the Punches: Action and Stunts

The Deadpool Prison Experiment

Chess with Omega Red

Swole and Sexy

“3-Minute Monologue”

Audio Commentary by Ryan Reynolds, David Leitch, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Theatrical Version Only)

Deadpool’s Fun Sack 2

Stills (28 Images)

If you’re too impatient to wait that long, and are attending Comic-Con this year, you’re in luck. There will be a Deadpool 2 panel at Hall H this year, and later, there will be a screening of the full extended cut. Here’s the info: