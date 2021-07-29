Don’t feel too bad if you were left scratching your head by some of the events that took place throughout Loki, the Disney+ series that bent time and space to bring us back to the events of 2012’s The Avengers — but with a variant twist. The first season featured Owen Wilson joining the MCU as the Time Variant Authority Agent Mobius but, when it came to figuring out just what was happening in terms of plot, it turns out his brother and fellow actor and superhero show star Luke Wilson was also feeling just a little in over his head.

During a press conference for the Wilson sibling’s DC comic book show, Stargirl, Entertainment Weekly has the details on this awkward and amusing case of something I (and anyone else with older siblings) have a lifetime of experience with, called “Little Brotherism.” Funny enough, filming for both the CW series and Loki took place at the same time in the same location. As Luke Wilson jokingly tells it, this allowed both brothers to spend time with each other during production…which apparently included plenty of attempts from the older sibling to try and enlighten the younger.

“We shared a house. I don’t know if you’ve ever lived with anyone in the Marvel universe but odd people. Very, very odd people.” “I had [Loki] explained to me a number of times. Never got the plot of it. But no, we actually did get to live together for a little over a month and it was actually very fun and yeah it was funny for me to be working for DC and doing a superhero show and then Owen was playing this character Mobius on Loki.”

Sibling Rivalry

It’s probably safe to assume there’s a fair amount of brotherly banter going on here, as Loki wasn’t exactly a David Lynch-ian acid trip tackling only the most esoteric of ideas. However different their personal point of views on Loki might be, however, the two Wilson siblings did share a commonality regarding roles in their respective superhero shoes. Luke further explains, but also can’t quite resist twisting the knife in once more while he’s at it:

“I know that he really enjoyed working on [Loki]. Like me, he had not worked on a superhero project and had not worked on a show before, but I know he had a great time and really enjoyed working with Tom Hiddleston. It seems like that show turned out great too.” “I don’t know that we had a rivalry but, I mean, he has two sons and they watch both shows. I feel like I detected a little more enthusiasm for Stargirl but I don’t know, I might just have been projecting that.”

Cheeky, Luke. Very cheeky. Assuming they ever get over this mild spat, each brother can watch the other on television soon. Stargirl premieres its second season on August 10 on the CW, while Loki is set for a second season that will release on a to-be-announced date.