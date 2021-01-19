Now that all the original shows created for the DC Universe service are heading to HBO Max, the subscription service will officially be rebranded on January 21 as DC Universe Infinite. Returning to DC Comics roots, the platform will revert to being a subscription for digital comics, featuring the largest collection of DC Comics titles anywhere, including selections from Vertigo, DC Black Label, and the recently revived Milestone Media.

DC Universe Infinite announced their launch date in the United States this week, making over 25,000 comic books and graphic novels available to fans in digital format. The official press release said:

“Starting at launch, the platform will continuously add selections from DC’s iconic labels, Vertigo, DC Black Label and Milestone Media, the platform will also feature new comic releases six months after their in-store releases, as well as, Digital First titles available three months after launch, and brand new comic titles exclusive to DC Universe Infinite.”

If you’re already a DC Universe subscriber, then you can keep on using your current account to access DC Universe Infinite. However, when DC Universe Infinite launches this week, you’ll have to update your app in order to access the new customizable features, which are detailed below:

Having the ability to curate your own library of favorites and custom collections is a nice touch. That’s something subscribers have been clamoring to have in streaming services for a long time, but I suppose it’s a little easier with something like digital comics.

Subscribers will not only have access to the massive DC Comics library of titles that span decades, but also recent bestselling titles such as Hellblazer, Lucifer, Batman: Damned, Dark Nights: Death Metal, DCeased: Unkillables, and many more.

Though DC Universe Infinite is only launching in the United States this week, the intention is to roll out DC Universe Infinite to the rest of the globe sometime later this year. If you’re a comic book reader, or you’re looking to dive into DC Comics history, this is the subscription for you.