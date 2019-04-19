This week, DC Universe is adding roughly 10,000 digital comics to the library that is available to customers who signed up for the subscription service. It’s part of their recently announced efforts to have nearly every DC Comics issue they’ve ever released available through the digital library. However, if you’re a fan of the DC Comics imprints like Vertigo, Milestone, and Black Label, then you might be disappointed to hear they won’t be in the DC Universe comics library.

In a new FAQ posted on the DC Universe message boards (via Bleeding Cool), the subscription service cleared up some details about what comics will and will not be included in the massive digital comic library expansion. The library will feature over 22,000 comics, but it will exclude collected editions like trade paperbacks, graphic novels, and other published collected editions. As for the comics from those aforementioned DC Comics imprints, here’s what they had to say:

“While we are huge fans of the various imprints across DC, we are currently not going to be featuring Vertigo titles, and most other DC imprints. You may see some representation around the edges where exceptions are made, but these will be few and far between.”

Vertigo has titles like The Sandman, Preacher, 100 Bullets, Y: The Last Man and Fables; DC Black Label includes new titles like Superman: Year One and Batman: Damned; and Milestone includes the likes of Hardware, Blood Syndicate, Static, Kobalt and more. That likely means nearly all of those titles won’t be available in DC Universe, but they note that some exceptions might be made, so you’ll just have to stay tuned to the weekly releases to see what makes the cut.

What about other staple comics book titles like the Elseworlds series, or match-ups between Batman and Predator or Superman and Aliens, as well as movie tie-in comics? In general, those will be included in this massive update, but DC Universe also notes, “there are some exceptions if found under specific imprints or other rights holders.”

The good news is that with this massive library expansion, there will no longer be a rotating collection of comics. Though there might be an occasion where a title is removed at some point, DC Universe will give advance notice, much like Netflix, Hulu and other streaming sites offer when a movie or TV show is about to disappear from their service.

Even with these exclusions, this huge digital library of DC Comics titles might be enticing enough for some people to finally try out DC Universe, even if it’s only for a couple months. After all, you’ll probably want to see what the hell is going on with Swamp Thing now that the plug has been pulled on production early.

As of now, DC Universe intends to add all these new issues to the library by the end of April. On top of that, they will keep adding more comics every week from titles that were published 12 months previously, which is how long it will take brand new comics to hit DC Universe.

If you want to see the entire list of comics being added this week, check it out over here.