DC Comics has produced a wide variety of animated movies featuring their iconic superheroes and villains. But only every now and then does one of those animated comic book productions make it to theaters. Next year, we’ll get to see a team of DC Comics superheroes make their debut on the big screen, including a couple very good boys.

DC League of Super-Pets will give the superpowered pets of Superman, Batman, and other DC Comics heroes the spotlight with their own animated movie. Dwayne Johnson has already been revealed to provide the voice of Krypto the Super Dog, but now the rest of the voice cast has been revealed along with a first look at the the Caped Canine.

DC League of Super-Pets Cast Announcement Teaser

Joining Dwayne Johnson as Krypto the Super Dog will be Central Intelligence and Jumanji franchise co-star Kevin Hart, who will be providing the voice for Ace the Bat-Hound, the canine equivalent of Batman in DC League of Super-Pets. As for the rest of the cast, that includes Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, John Krasinski, Diego Luna, and Natasha Lyonne.

We don’t know who everyone else will be playing, but Keanu Reeves would be an incredible choice to voice Lex Luthor’s villainous iguana Ignatius, if that’s the route that DC League of Super-Pets will be going. Unfortunately, we’re not sure of the plot beyond Krypto having to step up to save the day while Superman is on vacation.

There have been rumblings of a super cat, presumably Streaky the Supercat, being involved in DC League of Super-Pets too, but maybe that changed in the film’s development. If not, either Kate McKinnon or Vanessa Bayer would be great picks for that role.

DC League of Super-Pets will be directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine. Stern wrote for The LEGO Batman Movie and The LEGO Ninjago Movie and Levine worked on Bolt and Gnomeo & Juliet. Dwayne Johnson will also be producing through his Seven Bucks Productions banner with his partners Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Jared Stern is on board as producer along with Patricia Hicks, and John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Nicholas Stoller are executive producing.

DC League of Super-Pets is slated for release on May 20, 2022.