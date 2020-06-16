San Diego Comic-Con will be celebrating all things pop culture with a virtual version of the yearly event next month, but one of the major participants has decided to host their own virtual convention.

Warner Bros. has announced the launch of the DC FanDome, a free virtual fan experience that will celebrate everything from the DC Multiverse across Warner Bros. movies, TV shows, video games, comic books, and more. The casts and creators of some of your favorite DC Comics-based projects will be participating, and that includes teases from upcoming movies like Wonder Woman 1984, The Batman, The Suicide Squad and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Get all the details below.

Warner Bros. will be hosting DC FanDome on Saturday, August 22 at 10:00 A.M. PT. The virtual event will have content accessible for 24 hours at the event’s official website, DCFanDome.com. While there, you’ll be able to hear from the casts and creators from all of these Warner Bros. projects inspired by DC Comics:

Aquaman

The Batman

Batwoman

Black Adam

Black Lightning

DC Super Hero Girls

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

DC’s Stargirl

Doom Patrol

The Flash

Harley Quinn

Lucifer

Pennyworth

SHAZAM!

The Suicide Squad

Supergirl

Superman & Lois

Teen Titans GO!

Titans

Watchmen

Wonder Woman 1984

Young Justice: Outsiders

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

The DC FanDome will be host to big announcements about future DC Comics projects, the debut of exclusive footage, and more. You can check it all out by visiting one of the six virtual areas, each with their own unique content.

The DC FanDome’s Hall of Heroes is likely where you’ll want to spend most of your time. This is where fans will be able to watch special programming, panels, and content reveals from various films, TV series and games. Since this is a global event, all of these features will be available in several languages, including Brazilian Portuguese, Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean and Spanish.

Around the Hall of Heroes, you can explore five hubs with more specific areas of fandom for you to check out:

DC WatchVerse: Here’s where you grab a seat, sit back and join our virtual audience and become completely engrossed in hours of must-see content from around the world. Everything from panels and exclusive screenings to never-before-seen footage, featuring cast, creators and behind-the-scenes crew from across DC Films, TV, Home Entertainment and Games.

Here’s where you grab a seat, sit back and join our virtual audience and become completely engrossed in hours of must-see content from around the world. Everything from panels and exclusive screenings to never-before-seen footage, featuring cast, creators and behind-the-scenes crew from across DC Films, TV, Home Entertainment and Games. DC YouVerse: Venture into this world where the FANS are the stars to see the most amazing user-generated content, cosplay and fan art from around the world, including, perhaps, your own.

Venture into this world where the FANS are the stars to see the most amazing user-generated content, cosplay and fan art from around the world, including, perhaps, your own. DC KidsVerse: Need a way to entertain your kids for hours on end? We’ve got you covered inside a special world, which can be accessed directly at DCKidsFanDome.com. This area features a broad range of family-friendly activations for our younger fans.

Need a way to entertain your kids for hours on end? We’ve got you covered inside a special world, which can be accessed directly at DCKidsFanDome.com. This area features a broad range of family-friendly activations for our younger fans. DC InsiderVerse: This creativity-based world contains a centerpiece video featuring legendary artist and DC CCO/Publisher Jim Lee, President of DC-Based Film Production Walter Hamada, and creator of the DC TV Arrowverse, Executive Producer Greg Berlanti, welcoming fans with a 101-style introduction to the DC Multiverse. From there, go behind the scenes with the master artisans who bring DC to life in all its forms, from comic books to games, TV, movies, theme parks, consumer products and more.

This creativity-based world contains a centerpiece video featuring legendary artist and DC CCO/Publisher Jim Lee, President of DC-Based Film Production Walter Hamada, and creator of the DC TV Arrowverse, Executive Producer Greg Berlanti, welcoming fans with a 101-style introduction to the DC Multiverse. From there, go behind the scenes with the master artisans who bring DC to life in all its forms, from comic books to games, TV, movies, theme parks, consumer products and more. DC FunVerse: Take your DC FanDome experience and gather cool shareables; check out our comic book reader; DIY cool WW84 Golden Armor and Batmobile kits; plus digital giveaways and a store filled with merchandise, including some limited-edition exclusives.

Continuing their efforts to support diversity, DC FanDome will host a virtual Blerd & Boujee House, an annual celebration of black nerd culture that kicked off at San Diego Comic-Con last summer. We’re not sure exactly how they’re bringing the vibe of a live, in-person party into the virtual convention, but it will most certainly be a thing for not only black nerds, but also the Latinx geek community to enjoy.

Plus, there’s an opportunity for you to be featured in the virtual event as well. In partnership with Talenthouse, DC FanDome is looking for your best DC Fan Art & Fandom displays. Show off your cosplay, makeup, tattoos and even your own Batcave by making a submission to create.DCFanDome.com for a chance to be featured inside this virtual world event.

In the official press release, Ann Sarnoff, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Warner Bros., said:

“There is no fan like a DC fan. For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC’s inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets and without boundaries. With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen.”

This would make it seem as if DC Comics won’t be participating in the San Diego Comic-Con home event that’s happening next month. However, they’ll probably still have some kind of presence for the virtual event, though it likely won’t be as big as usual under the circumstances. This could very well pave the way for DC to host their own convention in the real world sometime in the future. They certainly have the fanbase to justify it.

Stay tuned to the official DC FanDome website for all the major updates. We’ll certainly be keeping track of the virtual event next month in order to bring you all the important updates, so stay tuned for more in August.