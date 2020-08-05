DC FanDome Trailer Teases the Virtual Convention Bringing Big DC Comics News This Month
Posted on Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
If Comic-Con at Home felt like a bit of a bust, maybe you can take solace in knowing that there’s another virtual convention right around the corner. And this one promises some huge announcements.
DC FanDome is coming on August 22, promising a free virtual fan experience that will celebrate everything from the DC Multiverse across Warner Bros. movies, TV shows, video games, comic books, and more. The convention will offer a sneak peek at Wonder Woman 1984, The Batman, The Suicide Squad and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but even beyond that, it’s a full-on virtual convention experience, complete with a digital convention hall and everything. Check it out in the DC FanDome trailer.
DC FanDome Trailer
This already looks like it will be a hell of a lot more interesting than Comic-Con at Home. The virtual convention hall is a nice touch, and it seems as if they have a hub that puts some effort into recreating the experience of being in an actual convention. In fact, we’re pretty sure that’s comedian Aisha Tyler we’re hearing at the end of this trailer. She’s a staple panel moderator at San Diego Comic-Con, and it appears as if she might be the host for the entire event.
In case you missed the initial announcement for DC FanDome, here’s the roster of projects that have been confirmed to be part of the virtual convention:
- Aquaman
- The Batman
- Batwoman
- Black Adam
- Black Lightning
- DC Super Hero Girls
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
- DC’s Stargirl
- Doom Patrol
- The Flash
- Harley Quinn
- Lucifer
- Pennyworth
- SHAZAM!
- The Suicide Squad
- Supergirl
- Superman & Lois
- Teen Titans GO!
- Titans
- Watchmen
- Wonder Woman 1984
- Young Justice: Outsiders
- Zack Snyder’s Justice League
However, there might be some new projects announced that we haven’t heard of yet, and since this is a virtual convention, we can probably expect some surprise announcements as well. Since this event only lasts for 24 hours online, we’ll be parsing through all the new reveals as quickly and thoroughly as we can to make sure you don’t miss a scrap of DC Comics news.
Below, get the rundown on the various sections of DC FanDome and get ready to spend a big chunk of August 22 online:
- DC WatchVerse: Here’s where you grab a seat, sit back and join our virtual audience and become completely engrossed in hours of must-see content from around the world. Everything from panels and exclusive screenings to never-before-seen footage, featuring cast, creators and behind-the-scenes crew from across DC Films, TV, Home Entertainment and Games.
- DC YouVerse: Venture into this world where the FANS are the stars to see the most amazing user-generated content, cosplay and fan art from around the world, including, perhaps, your own.
- DC KidsVerse: Need a way to entertain your kids for hours on end? We’ve got you covered inside a special world, which can be accessed directly at DCKidsFanDome.com. This area features a broad range of family-friendly activations for our younger fans.
- DC InsiderVerse: This creativity-based world contains a centerpiece video featuring legendary artist and DC CCO/Publisher Jim Lee, President of DC-Based Film Production Walter Hamada, and creator of the DC TV Arrowverse, Executive Producer Greg Berlanti, welcoming fans with a 101-style introduction to the DC Multiverse. From there, go behind the scenes with the master artisans who bring DC to life in all its forms, from comic books to games, TV, movies, theme parks, consumer products and more.
- DC FunVerse: Take your DC FanDome experience and gather cool shareables; check out our comic book reader; DIY cool WW84 Golden Armor and Batmobile kits; plus digital giveaways and a store filled with merchandise, including some limited-edition exclusives.