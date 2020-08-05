If Comic-Con at Home felt like a bit of a bust, maybe you can take solace in knowing that there’s another virtual convention right around the corner. And this one promises some huge announcements.

DC FanDome is coming on August 22, promising a free virtual fan experience that will celebrate everything from the DC Multiverse across Warner Bros. movies, TV shows, video games, comic books, and more. The convention will offer a sneak peek at Wonder Woman 1984, The Batman, The Suicide Squad and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but even beyond that, it’s a full-on virtual convention experience, complete with a digital convention hall and everything. Check it out in the DC FanDome trailer.

DC FanDome Trailer

This already looks like it will be a hell of a lot more interesting than Comic-Con at Home. The virtual convention hall is a nice touch, and it seems as if they have a hub that puts some effort into recreating the experience of being in an actual convention. In fact, we’re pretty sure that’s comedian Aisha Tyler we’re hearing at the end of this trailer. She’s a staple panel moderator at San Diego Comic-Con, and it appears as if she might be the host for the entire event.

In case you missed the initial announcement for DC FanDome, here’s the roster of projects that have been confirmed to be part of the virtual convention:

Aquaman

The Batman

Batwoman

Black Adam

Black Lightning

DC Super Hero Girls

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

DC’s Stargirl

Doom Patrol

The Flash

Harley Quinn

Lucifer

Pennyworth

SHAZAM!

The Suicide Squad

Supergirl

Superman & Lois

Teen Titans GO!

Titans

Watchmen

Wonder Woman 1984

Young Justice: Outsiders

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

However, there might be some new projects announced that we haven’t heard of yet, and since this is a virtual convention, we can probably expect some surprise announcements as well. Since this event only lasts for 24 hours online, we’ll be parsing through all the new reveals as quickly and thoroughly as we can to make sure you don’t miss a scrap of DC Comics news.

Below, get the rundown on the various sections of DC FanDome and get ready to spend a big chunk of August 22 online: