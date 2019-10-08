It’s the natural order of things: the world ends, the teens party. So many apocalyptic shows and movies take a dour approach to the end of the world, but Netflix’s upcoming apocalyptic comedy Daybreak imagines teens as the only ones unaffected by a zombie plague that renders all the adults brain-dead monsters. So naturally, they’re going to party it up and play with some cool swords. Watch the official Daybreak trailer below.

Daybreak Trailer

They survived the end of the world. I say they party. At least, that’s what the teens of Greendale, California say in the official Daybreak trailer released by Netflix. Based on Brian Ralph’s 2011 comic of the same name, Daybreak is described as “an art-house take on the classic zombie genre.” But as seen in the trailer, there’s something a little more Zombieland-meets-Ryan Murphy in this quippy, sarcastic adaptation of Daybreak. The series follows a slacker (Colin Ford) who must find his “own tribe” to search for the girl of his dreams while navigating the same cliques that dominated high school — except now they’re all dressed like they saw no other apocalypse movies except Mad Max: Fury Road.

The show stars Colin Ford (Under the Dome, We Bought a Zoo), Alyvia Alyn Lind (The Young and the Restless, Future Man), Austin Crute (Booksmart), Sophie Simnett, Gregory Kasyan, Krysta Rodriguez, Jeanté Godlock, Cody Kearsley, and Matthew Broderick. Brad Peyton, who directed the Dwayne Johnson action films San Andreas and Rampage, directs several episodes of Daybreak.

Here is the synopsis for Daybreak:

High school isn’t the end of the world… until it is. In this post-apocalyptic, genre-bending series, the city of Glendale, California is populated by marauding gangs of jocks, gamers, the 4-H Club, and other fearsome tribes who are kicking a** as they fight to survive in the wake of a nuclear blast (on the night of Homecoming…ugh). Following an eclectic group of survivors, as they navigate this strange and treacherous world, DAYBREAK is part samurai saga, part endearing coming-of-age story, and part Battle Royale. This Generation A series (A for Apocalypse! Get it?) is rated TV-MA.

Daybreak premieres on Netflix on October 24, 2019.