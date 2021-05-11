It’s been four years since Twin Peaks: The Return went off the air and a whopping 15 years since David Lynch last directed a feature film, but the filmmaker at least has been gracing us with his regular weather reports, and occasionally, a short film. So it’s always a blessing when Lynch unleashes his surreal brand of artistry, even in a five-minute music video. Lynch directed a music video for Donovan‘s 2010 track “I Am the Shaman,” in honor of the Scottish psychedelic folk singer’s 75th birthday. And Lynch has created some psychedelic imagery to match the music. Watch it below.

David Lynch Music Video: Donovan’s “I Am the Shaman”

In 2010, Lynch produced the track “I Am the Shaman,” for Scottish folk singer Donovan, and more than 10 years later, he has directed a psychedelic music to match the eerie, droning song. The music video was released on May 10 in honor of Donovan’s 75th birthday, the musician revealed in a statement shared to his Facebook page:

“It was all impromptu. I visited the studio and David said, ‘Sit at the mics with your guitar, Don.’ David in same room behind control desk with my Linda. He had asked me to only bring in a song just emerging, not anywhere near finished. We would see what happens. It happened!”

Donovan continued, “I composed extempore. The verses came naturally. New chord patterns effortlessly appeared. On another day, David ‘sound sculpted’ my Ferrington acoustic guitar ‘Kelly,’ and he played his unique modal chord Ferrington guitar textures with ‘effects.’ David and I are ‘compadres’ on a creative path rarely travelled. And we bring TM Meditation to the world.”

This music video will likely sate Lynch fans for the time being, though it has been a long time since the filmmaker has directed a feature film. His last feature project was the 2006 experimental film Inland Empire, though many would argue that the Showtime limited series Twin Peaks: The Return was a movie, actually — racking up acclaim and getting named by some critics as the best film of the decade.

But still, the filmmaker has been largely MIA from Hollywood — that is, if you don’t count his regularly updated YouTube channel and the short films that Lynch has been releasing lately, including the 2017 short What Did Jack Do? which debuted on Netflix last year. It’s a mystery for now as to what Lynch has coming up, though there are reports that he is working on an episodic project with the working title “Wisteria” at Netflix. For now, there’s this music video and Lynch’s delightful weather reports.