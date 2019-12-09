We’re getting closer to the end of 2019, and that means the year-end lists delivering what critics think are the best movies of the year are starting to arrive. It’s a little early, especially since some of the movies appearing on lists haven’t hit theaters yet, but many critics have seen those movies in advance thanks to deadlines for voting bodies to determine their awards nominations. That brings us to film critic David Ehrlich‘s traditional video countdown of the Top 25 Movies of 2019. Did any of your favorites make the cut? Find out below.

David Ehrlich’s Top 25 Movies of 2019

David Ehrlich is a film critic at IndieWire, and what’s great about his countdowns is that they often call attention to some films you’ve probably never heard of. Even as someone who follows film closely year in and year out, there were a couple titles on this list that had yet to come across my desk in any capacity. That’s why it’s always good to listen to someone with a much different perspective on film. You may discover something new that you otherwise might never have watched.

Since attentions spans are short and some may not be able to watch the full video, here’s the full list of titles:

Portrait of the Lady on Fire Parasite Little Women Ad Astra The Farewell The Souvenir Uncut Gems Synonyms Her Smell Knives Out The Irishman Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Pain & Glory Midsommar High Life Varda by Agnès Diamantino Transit Atlantics A Hidden Life I Lost My Body The Beach Bum The Hottest August Us Hustlers

However, if you’re more of a mainstream moviegoer and your time is limited, you may have your patience tried by some of these arthouse titles. Of course, there are still plenty of mainstream movies on here the Ehrlich enjoyed as well, such as Little Women, Knives Out, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Us, and even Hustlers, which has been ending up on several year-end lists, and should be sought out when it’s available to rent starting tomorrow, December 10.

Unfortunately, some of these movies you might have to wait until they get a wide release in the United States next year. But there are a handful that will be arriving in theaters later this month, such as Uncut Gems and Little Women. Meanwhile, you can currently catch Midsommar, Her Smell, The Farewell, The Beach Bum, Us, The Irishman and High Life from the comfort of your home.

For a more detailed focus on each of these movies by way of the memorable moments featured in the video above, check out David Ehrlich’s full countdown list over at IndieWire. You can check out some of his lists from the past few years over here.