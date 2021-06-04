The second season of Dave is coming to FXX this summer. The series starring rapper Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd kicked off last spring with a raucously hilarious first season following a fictionalized version of the real-life hip-hop artist who became an online sensation and has since collaborated with some of the best artists in the business. But being a white, Jewish rapper isn’t easy, especially when it’s someone as neurotic and eccentric as Dave Burd.

In the second season, he’s having trouble writing his first official album. And he’s also apparently dating hip-hop artist Doja Cat? Check it out in the Dave season 2 trailer below, but beware that there’s some NSFW imagery and language.

Dave Season 2 Trailer

FXX says the second season of Dave finds Lil Dicky trying to decide if he’ll sacrifice friendships, love, and his own sense of self in order to make his dream come true. With friends who are simultaneously inspired and exasperated by his continued antics, both in life and in rap, Dave isn’t slowing down on his quest to become the next hip-hop superstar. He’s also not pulling back on the amount of masturbating he’s doing, so there’s that.

Dave Burd recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming season, and he said:

“It’s more psychological and more emotional — but still totally a comedy. There might be a little more darkness to season 2 than season 1. I hope we don’t peak season 2, but I definitely think season 2 is going to be a massive step forward in every sense of the phrase.”

At the end of the first season, Lil Dicky landed his first record deal, but now he’s having trouble coming up with the songs. Maybe he has too many distractions, like hanging out with Kendall Jenner, meeting Hailey Bieber and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and matching on Tinder with Doja Cat. We’re not sure if Doja Cat is also playing a version of herself, but either way, that’s going to be a big deal for Dave.

Since Lil Dicky is having trouble churning out music, that’s not sitting well with his best friend/roommate/manager Mike (Andrew Santino). This season could very well turn into a test of their relationship. Speaking of relationships, it looks like Dave’s ex-girlfriend Ally (Taylor Misiak) will be making an appearance. Unfortunately, she doesn’t appear thrilled to see him.

In case you didn’t hear, the first season of Dave became FX’x most watched comedy series ever, surpassing the previous record holder Atlanta. That’s pretty impressive for a show that didn’t feel like it was being talked about very much, but maybe that’s just because it launched at the beginning of the pandemic. If you haven’t watched the first season yet, it’s available on Hulu right now. On a side note, the floppy/melty microphone and laptop imagery in this trailer kinda weirded me out.

The second season of Dave begins on Wednesday, June 16 at 10:00 P.M. on FXX.