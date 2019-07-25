Even though Dave Bautista has become a notable star since taking a role in movies like Guardians of the Galaxy and Blade Runner 2049, it sounds like he’s still having trouble when it comes down to starring in a certain video game movie.

A Gears of War movie has been in the works since the Xbox video game became popular immediately upon its release in the fall of 2006. But it’s pretty much been stuck in development hell that entire time, never coming close to getting in front of cameras. Perhaps that’s why Dave Bautista hasn’t had any luck landing a role in the movie.

A fan expressed his desire to see Dave Bautista starring in a Gears of War movie, and the actor followed up with this:

They’re listening. And they could give AF! ?.. but thank you for the support. Believe me when I say I’ve tried everything to make this happen. https://t.co/8THxKLkbdV — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) July 23, 2019

So what’s the problem here? Last we heard, the Gears of War movie was stationed at Universal with producer Dylan Clark (the new Planet of the Apes trilogy) still attached and Scott Stuber (Ted, The Kingdom) executive producing. Plus, F. Scott Frazier, who wrote xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, was to script the movie last fall. Maybe the movie isn’t in any position to begin casting yet?

Honestly, Dave Bautista has the right look and demeanor to star in the Gears of War movie, so we’re not sure why Universal wouldn’t want him involved. Perhaps there’s a chance Universal wants to land a bigger name to lead the movie, and Dave Bautista hasn’t exactly proven himself as a box office draw just yet. Since video game movies can be hit or miss at the box office, the studio probably wants at least a bankable star to go with the franchise’s reputation.

If you’ve never played or heard of the Gears of War franchise, here’s the official synopsis:

Gears of War follows the soldiers of Delta Squad as they fight to save the human inhabitants of the fictional planet Sera from a relentless subterranean enemy known as The Locust Horde. The player assumes the role of Marcus Fenix, a former prisoner and war-hardened soldier. In cooperative play, the second player plays as Fenix’s friend and fellow soldier, Dominic Santiago (Dom). The two soldiers join up with Delta Squad and battle the Locust Horde through the course of an action-packed campaign.

There have been several sequels to the game, but in our last update about the Gears of War movie, The Coalition video game studio head Rod Fergusson said they were trying to make a movie that wasn’t beholden to the mythology of the video game franchise. Will that help make this movie easier make or market? Only time will tell, but the movie has to actually make it in front of cameras first. Stay tuned.