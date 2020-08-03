Dave Bautista is not content with playing just one beloved comic book character – the Guardians of the Galaxy star wants to add supervillain to his resume. Bautista revealed that he tried to land the part of Bane in Matt Reeves‘ The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, but despite his best efforts, he could not. Which may be for the best since the film is already jam-packed with some of Batman’s most famous rogues, including Catwoman, the Penguin, the Riddler, and Carmine Falcone.

The story started this weekend, when a fan on Twitter asked Bautista about speculation on whether the Guardians of the Galaxy actor could be cast as Bane in the upcoming The Batman. “I just read an article speculating that @DaveBautista may be, should be, could be, playing Bane in the new #Batman movie with Robert Pattison. Please, DC movies…make it happen,” the fan wrote.

Bautista replied with short and concise shutdown of the casting rumors: “Unfortunately it’s not. Tried my best.”

Bautista’s tweet follows a rather optimistic December 2019 tweet in which the actor hinted at a part in a Warner Bros. movie with a black-and-white photo of the studio’s offices with the caption, “It won’t come to you so get after it!! #DreamChaser.” While there’s no confirmation that this Bane part was what he was referring to in the 2019 tweet, it certainly feels likely.

Batman’s rogues’ gallery is one of the most famous in comic book history, featuring such a wide variety of colorful and unique villains that the Caped Crusader is often in danger of being overshadowed. Already the film features at least three of Batman’s most well-known rogues, so adding a villain like Bane, who was recently portrayed by Tom Hardy in Christopher Nolan’s 2012 film The Dark Knight Rises, may tip the film into overstuffed territory. But you never know — though Bautista didn’t land the part, that doesn’t mean Bane won’t show up and join the cast that includes Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred, John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as new character Gotham District Attorney Gil Colson, and newcomer Jayme Lawson as a mayoral candidate named Bella Reál.

The Batman is currently slated for release on October 1, 2021, after being pushed back from an earlier summer date.