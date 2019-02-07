There’s nothing like spending Valentine’s Day on your couch watching unrealistically beautiful people navigate the pitfalls of dating. But that’s what Netflix is giving us with its latest foray into reality television, Dating Around. The reality series follows six real-life singles through a series of blind dates, looking and sounding better than you ever will. Watch the Dating Around trailer and feel good about your love life below.

Dating Around Trailer

The glossy The Hills-style production budget paired with the TV-ready good looks of the participants of Dating Around suggest that this Netflix dating show is more fantasy than reality. But if that’s your thing on Valentine’s Day, then by all means, get ready to binge Netflix’s latest reality show.

Executive produced by Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin and Alycia Rossiter, Dating Around is a reality series that follows five first dates between singles who exchange awkward banter, anxieties, and loaded glances. The series does seem to feature singles of all races and sexualities, with several gay couples and one woman even pointing out her and her date’s “culture clash.” But while watching beautiful people flirt is appealing, the best participant in this trailer is the first woman who tells her date, “I hope you’re not a serial killer,” because honestly that is too real.

But if I want beautiful singles having an awkward dialogue in a high production reality series, I’ll just re-watch Terrace House — it takes them five episodes to hold hands, which is more similar to my own life.

Here is the synopsis for Dating Around:

Every episode, one single goes on five first dates filled with flirty banter, awkward exchanges, and moments of true connection. Who will get a second date? Netflix’s first original dating show takes an honest and compelling look at the real world of dating.

Dating Around premieres on Netflix on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2019.